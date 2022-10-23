Ghanaian media personality and former staff of TV3, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah has added her voice to the many celebrities who have commented on the video

The talented TV host, popularly called MzGee has described Abiana's actions towards the audition singer as immature

Abiana is a female musician, style, and former backing vocalist for many award-winning Ghanaian musicians

Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly called MzGee has also shared weighed in on Abiana's trending video.

Ghanaian musician, Abiana and Media personality, MzGee shows off elegant hairstyles. @abianamusic @utvghana Source@Instagram

The broadcast journalist, MzGee speaking on United Showbiz hosted by a talented female celebrity, Nana Ama Mcbrown said,

I think Abiana was carried away by the fact that I need to do something impressive so that I can stay in my seat as an audition judge.

In doing that she thought okay then I will be the Simon Cowell. In subsequent videos I watch, she has overshadowed audition singers in their art.

She didn't learn the rudiments of the job as a judge, her behavior was uncalled off.

The former TV3 mentor reality show host, MzGee also revealed that Abiana was one of the backing vocalists on the show during her working days at Media General.

Ghanaian musician, S3fa also revealed that Abiana's behavior was unladylike and very rude as someone who rose to fame by competing in various music reality shows. As usual, the style influencer looked dazzling in a short sassy dress with matching shoes and a purse.

