Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ghanaian Songs? Test Your Chops!
The Ghanaian music industry is blessed with many talented artistes who have made hits upon hits over the years. In this quiz, we test your knowledge of some of the biggest songs in recent times.
King Promise releases video for Favourite Story
Meanwhile, King Promise has officially released the music video for his song Favourite Story, one of the releases from his yet-to-be-released album Note To Self
The love song and story were told beautifully through stunning visuals depicting a glamorous traditional wedding.
In the music video, King Promise wears a vibrant Kente outfit as he gets married to a gorgeous bride, with Sarkodie as his best man.
Source: YEN.com.gh
