Global site navigation

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ghanaian Songs? Test Your Chops!
Music

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ghanaian Songs? Test Your Chops!

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 1 min read

The Ghanaian music industry is blessed with many talented artistes who have made hits upon hits over the years. In this quiz, we test your knowledge of some of the biggest songs in recent times.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

King Promise releases video for Favourite Story

Meanwhile, King Promise has officially released the music video for his song Favourite Story, one of the releases from his yet-to-be-released album Note To Self

The love song and story were told beautifully through stunning visuals depicting a glamorous traditional wedding.

In the music video, King Promise wears a vibrant Kente outfit as he gets married to a gorgeous bride, with Sarkodie as his best man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel