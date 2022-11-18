Ghanaian actress and fashion influencer Emelia Brobbey has shared a beautiful photo of herself in London

The super-talented Kumawood actress looked dazzling in a jumpsuit while performing Sarkodie's latest countryside challenge

The eloquent media personality is one of the key players in the Twi-speaking movie industry in Ghana

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is currently in London for one of her luxurious vacations and she is causing a stir with her looks.

The Kumawood actress who usually dresses down stylishly has switched completely and we are loving her fashion sense.

Emelia Brobbey flaunted her smooth legs in a short black jumpsuit paired with three-inch silver strappy heels.

The style influencer wore a long black hairstyle and subtle makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, cheekbones

Emelia Brobbey slays in beautiful dresses. Source@emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

and well-lined lips to match her looks.

Emelia Brobbey wore different expensive gold jewelry to complete her look. She was pictured holding an expensive red Gucci bag in an Instagram post.

Some social media users have commented on her post.

Emelia Brobbey rules Kumawood with high fashion sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, a Ghanaian actress, who is one of the top performers whose dedication to acting and hard work have helped the Kumawood industry both before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. She is always spotted in modest and decent dresses on and off the cameras as seen in most of her Instagram post.

The multi-talented actress has appeared in numerous films playing a variety of roles to inform and enthrall her audience.

Emelia Brobbey is another well-known actress who owns and hosts television programs that explore the lives of notable people in the community and professional peers.

Source: YEN.com.gh