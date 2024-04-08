Sammy Kuffour: Ex-Bayern Munich Player Rocks Pink Designer Outfit At His Baby Mama's Birthday Party
- Former Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour and his wealthy friends stepped out in style to support his baby mama at her birthday party
- The rich man wore designer ensembles as he arrived at the plush event in his expensive car
- Some social media users have applauded the former international footballer for being a caring partner
Former Ghana Black Stars player Samuel Osei Kuffour, popularly called Sammy Kuffour, didn't disappoint fashionistas with his outfit at his baby mama's birthday party.
The Ex-Bayern Munich centre-back wore a pink tee shirt and matching pink trousers styled with expensive burgundy shoes.
Sammy Kuffour wore a stylish Walt Disney Gatbsy hat and signature sunglass to complete his dapper look.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Sista Afia suffers dress fails as she shows her underwear at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party
The East Legon Executive Men's Club member accessorised his outfit with an expensive wristwatch to support his baby mama on his big day.
Watch the video below;
Sammy Kuffour's baby mama slays in an off-shoulder beaded dress at her 30th birthday party
Sammy Kuffour's baby mama, Charlotte Derban, wore an off-shoulder gown and perfect makeup at her 30th birthday party.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Sammy Kuffour's outfit at his baby mama's luxurious birthday party
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_aephia_lawxy stated:
Her baby daddy
figo_phones stated:
Sika de3 ey3 oooo
Khenstone stated:
Sammy Kuffuor en woman that oo
Awotwiashon stated:
That is not the wife
Niiarmahotoo stated:
Obi personal life udey vlog am .. dem Dey give u sign all still camera Dey dema face
baron6749 stated:
Some of you people dey talk too much what is wrong if she is the second wife she isli ving her best life you people should live her alone
Aba Dope causes a stir as she slays in a black glittering dress showing her full cleavage at Charly D's party
mr.gray_gabus stated:
Old gees di33 anka 30yrs old b'day party famuhu b3n???
Thuglexis stated:
Baby mama
Rambovelly stated:
The power of money and fame!
_.ean.xx stated:
Who said there's no money in the country
classic__abena stated:
Me dier I want chips and cake
make_her_upgh.wigs stated:
Fine hard working woman ...God bless you hun
Offswiss stated:
Happy Birthday New Age With Massive Grace WULLNP
mann_goodlifee stated:
Big 30!!!❤
Sammy Kuffour Drives His Jeep To Eat Small Bowl Of Fufu And 4 Pieces Of Goat Meat In Viral Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sammy Osei Kuffour, a former centre-back for Ghana, who went to Nkwan Pa Fie with some pals to eat fufu.
The East Legon Executive Club member wore expensive sportswear to support their friend at his wife's restaurant launch.
The elite club members have received praise from social media users for maintaining their health through exercise and a balanced diet.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh