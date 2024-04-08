Former Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour and his wealthy friends stepped out in style to support his baby mama at her birthday party

The rich man wore designer ensembles as he arrived at the plush event in his expensive car

Some social media users have applauded the former international footballer for being a caring partner

Former Ghana Black Stars player Samuel Osei Kuffour, popularly called Sammy Kuffour, didn't disappoint fashionistas with his outfit at his baby mama's birthday party.

The Ex-Bayern Munich centre-back wore a pink tee shirt and matching pink trousers styled with expensive burgundy shoes.

Sammy Osei Kuffour and Charlotte Derban rock expensive outfits. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Sammy Kuffour wore a stylish Walt Disney Gatbsy hat and signature sunglass to complete his dapper look.

The East Legon Executive Men's Club member accessorised his outfit with an expensive wristwatch to support his baby mama on his big day.

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama slays in an off-shoulder beaded dress at her 30th birthday party

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama, Charlotte Derban, wore an off-shoulder gown and perfect makeup at her 30th birthday party.

Some social media users have commented on Sammy Kuffour's outfit at his baby mama's luxurious birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_aephia_lawxy stated:

Her baby daddy

figo_phones stated:

Sika de3 ey3 oooo

Khenstone stated:

Sammy Kuffuor en woman that oo

Awotwiashon stated:

That is not the wife

Niiarmahotoo stated:

Obi personal life udey vlog am .. dem Dey give u sign all still camera Dey dema face

baron6749 stated:

Some of you people dey talk too much what is wrong if she is the second wife she isli ving her best life you people should live her alone

mr.gray_gabus stated:

Old gees di33 anka 30yrs old b'day party famuhu b3n???

Thuglexis stated:

Baby mama

Rambovelly stated:

The power of money and fame!

_.ean.xx stated:

Who said there's no money in the country

classic__abena stated:

Me dier I want chips and cake

make_her_upgh.wigs stated:

Fine hard working woman ...God bless you hun

Offswiss stated:

Happy Birthday New Age With Massive Grace WULLNP

mann_goodlifee stated:

Big 30!!!❤

Sammy Kuffour Drives His Jeep To Eat Small Bowl Of Fufu And 4 Pieces Of Goat Meat In Viral Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sammy Osei Kuffour, a former centre-back for Ghana, who went to Nkwan Pa Fie with some pals to eat fufu.

The East Legon Executive Club member wore expensive sportswear to support their friend at his wife's restaurant launch.

The elite club members have received praise from social media users for maintaining their health through exercise and a balanced diet.

