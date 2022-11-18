A Ghanaian plus-size bride Angela is one of the most stylish and joyous brides we have seen in November 2022

The happy bride with melodies has become the talk of social media as she glowed in a purple kente gown

Angela and her designer managed to creatively create a beautiful design to fit her heavy bust for her beautiful ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian plus-size bride with extremely heavy bust has caused a stir on social media after a wedding video popped up.

The energetic bride was pictured wearing a beaded kente gown that fits her perfectly. Many social media users have been left in a frenzy wondering why the designer was able to achieve such an impressive look.

Ghanaian plus-size bride Emefa looks lovely in a beaded kente gown. source@kinanifloral

Source: Instagram

barbs_fashion_

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The designer is herrr. Making a dress to fit someone with a lot of busts isn’t that easy. No error she’s looking

esi_tyga

@barbs_fashion_ I agree with u because of my bust I dnt like these kinds of beautiful dresses. I always say I will never look good in them

nanaadjoaonyameba

Eiii beautiful paa breastina naaforfor nofowaa nofoson.

ama.nani

Designer really did well. Cos it's not easy sewing for a bust as this. She's looking all so nice in the dress. Thumbs up madam designer

deborah_delove

Over Satan power ampa

uvbi4christ

The designer is bad omo

jannice_cecily

Back pains beautiful dress though

jealous_godd

Yesu adi nkunim ampa

hailnarybeatz

Juicy bubbles bouncing ❤️

creamy_la_viva

Congrats Emef! It’s been ages! I owe u

griffestore29

Wow dammm fantastic woman

Lovely bride Emefa who is also a chorister was seen singing popular hymns with the wedding guests in a beautiful video

A stunning bride with a perfect silhouette look radiant in a sleek gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride one of the most tasteful brides we have witnessed in November is Angela.

She possesses the ideal face game and the silhouette of an international supermodel. Pistis Gh, a Ghanaian fashion designer recognized for creating distinctive and effortlessly stylish ensembles for women of class, created the stunning bride's stunning gown.

The white gown with no sleeves has so many distinguishing qualities that make it enduring. The corseted dress was beaded in a lovely design using beads of

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh