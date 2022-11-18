Plus-Size Bride With Big Bust Flaunts Curves In Elegant Kente Gown; Netizens Hail Fashion Designer
- A Ghanaian plus-size bride Angela is one of the most stylish and joyous brides we have seen in November 2022
- The happy bride with melodies has become the talk of social media as she glowed in a purple kente gown
- Angela and her designer managed to creatively create a beautiful design to fit her heavy bust for her beautiful ceremony
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A Ghanaian plus-size bride with extremely heavy bust has caused a stir on social media after a wedding video popped up.
The energetic bride was pictured wearing a beaded kente gown that fits her perfectly. Many social media users have been left in a frenzy wondering why the designer was able to achieve such an impressive look.
Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 winner Tung Teiya Dahamani dazzles in lovely African print dress to celebrate birthday
barbs_fashion_
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The designer is herrr. Making a dress to fit someone with a lot of busts isn’t that easy. No error she’s looking
esi_tyga
@barbs_fashion_ I agree with u because of my bust I dnt like these kinds of beautiful dresses. I always say I will never look good in them
nanaadjoaonyameba
Eiii beautiful paa breastina naaforfor nofowaa nofoson.
ama.nani
Designer really did well. Cos it's not easy sewing for a bust as this. She's looking all so nice in the dress. Thumbs up madam designer
deborah_delove
Over Satan power ampa
uvbi4christ
The designer is bad omo
jannice_cecily
Back pains beautiful dress though
jealous_godd
Yesu adi nkunim ampa
hailnarybeatz
Juicy bubbles bouncing ❤️
creamy_la_viva
Congrats Emef! It’s been ages! I owe u
griffestore29
Wow dammm fantastic woman
Lovely bride Emefa who is also a chorister was seen singing popular hymns with the wedding guests in a beautiful video
A stunning bride with a perfect silhouette look radiant in a sleek gown
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride one of the most tasteful brides we have witnessed in November is Angela.
She possesses the ideal face game and the silhouette of an international supermodel. Pistis Gh, a Ghanaian fashion designer recognized for creating distinctive and effortlessly stylish ensembles for women of class, created the stunning bride's stunning gown.
The white gown with no sleeves has so many distinguishing qualities that make it enduring. The corseted dress was beaded in a lovely design using beads of
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh