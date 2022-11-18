Ghanian beauty queen and style influencer Tung-Teiya Dahamani is a year older today, November 18, 2022

The northern beauty is giving her followers ultimate style goals with her new stunning photos shared on Instagram

The intelligent University of Development Studies alumni is the daughter of a Ghanaian politician Mr. Alhassan Dahamani

The winner of Ghanaian's Most Beautiful 2022 Tung-Teiya Dahamani is a year older today and the beauty queen has shared some elegant photos to celebrate her birthday.

The Northern region representative for this year's edition won the hearts of Ghanaians with her smartness, excellent presentation, and high fashion sense.

The two-time beauty queen always looked stylish in her outfits every weekend for the eviction shows. Teiya, as she was popularly called looked regal in a floor-sweeping gown for the finale.

Beauty queen Tung-Teiya Dahamani looks ethereal in African print. Source@queenteiya_gmb22

Source: Instagram

Teiya has once again left fashion enthusiasts stunned with her new birthday photos. She used one of the oldest African print textile designs to sew a gorgeous dress.

An off-shoulder form-fitting dress designed with white petals to create a sleeve and cover her bust. She accessorized with gold bracelets and earrings. Teiya wore a simple straight hairstyle to match her subtle makeup looks.

The queen of the North shared the photos on Instagram captioned;

+1 and grateful. This year has been unimaginable for me. It’s been a roller coaster but in all, God glorified himself in me. I’m just grateful. This year no wishes just do you, God. a glorious happy birthday to meeeee

Some social media users have commented on her post.

Wishing you long life and prosperity

Queen Teiya looks gorgeous without makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about beauty queen Tung-Teiya who looked extremely beautiful without makeup.

2022 When it comes to African beauty, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful competition, is the real deal.

The stunning woman appeared in a post by the award-winning musician Fancy Gadam wearing a white customized shirt and black pants.

In the video, Teiya, as she is more commonly known, displayed her silky-smooth and radiant skin.

