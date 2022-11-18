2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani Celebrates Birthday With Beautiful African Print Dress
- Ghanian beauty queen and style influencer Tung-Teiya Dahamani is a year older today, November 18, 2022
- The northern beauty is giving her followers ultimate style goals with her new stunning photos shared on Instagram
- The intelligent University of Development Studies alumni is the daughter of a Ghanaian politician Mr. Alhassan Dahamani
The winner of Ghanaian's Most Beautiful 2022 Tung-Teiya Dahamani is a year older today and the beauty queen has shared some elegant photos to celebrate her birthday.
The Northern region representative for this year's edition won the hearts of Ghanaians with her smartness, excellent presentation, and high fashion sense.
The two-time beauty queen always looked stylish in her outfits every weekend for the eviction shows. Teiya, as she was popularly called looked regal in a floor-sweeping gown for the finale.
Teiya has once again left fashion enthusiasts stunned with her new birthday photos. She used one of the oldest African print textile designs to sew a gorgeous dress.
An off-shoulder form-fitting dress designed with white petals to create a sleeve and cover her bust. She accessorized with gold bracelets and earrings. Teiya wore a simple straight hairstyle to match her subtle makeup looks.
The queen of the North shared the photos on Instagram captioned;
+1 and grateful. This year has been unimaginable for me. It’s been a roller coaster but in all, God glorified himself in me. I’m just grateful. This year no wishes just do you, God. a glorious happy birthday to meeeee
Some social media users have commented on her post.
royal_baci
Happy birthday baby girl ❤️❤️ #scorpioqueens
_engraxiia_
Happy birthday love ❤️
giovani.caleb
Happy birthday Queen T. Bless your every step
cookieteegh
Happy happy birthday Queen Teiya
__phylis
Happy birthday Queen ❤️
clementafreh
Happy Birthday my beautiful girl @queenteiya_gmb22 ❤️
hariya_the_queen_gmb22
Happy birthday queen
hellenayabilla
Happy birthday queen Teiya
hajia_damat
Happy birthday to our reigning queen
odkm_21
Happy +1 many the Almighty continue to be your companion ❤️ to be great until you be greatest
yini_me_
Happy birthday Queen ❤️
Wishing you long life and prosperity
Source: YEN.com.gh