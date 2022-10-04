Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is one of the top celebrated stars in the Kumawood movie industry

She is among the celebrities who have strived to promote local movies beyond the country's borders

Emelia Brobbey, a talented actress and musician, has proven over the years that her fashion sense is risk-free and effortlessly stunning

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey is one of the top stars whose hard work and passion for acting have promoted the Kumawood industry before and after the covid 19 pandemic.

The multitalented actress has starred in many movies playing completely different roles in educating and entertaining her followers.

Emelia Brobbey is also among the celebrated actresses who own and host television shows which delve into the lives of colleagues and distinguished individuals in society.

Throughout her beautiful career till date, the award-winning actress has been known for having fun with fashion.

The A-lister celebrity always dazzles in beautiful ensembles on and off camera, giving her four million followers incredible style inspiration.

YEN.com.gh shares five fashion moments by Emelia Brobbey that you can replicate for your next event.

1. Two-piece outfit

Most of the matching outfits seen this year are of similar colors. However, Emelia Brobbey brings uniqueness as she rocks this striped shirt and well-tailored trousers. She accessorized with flashy jewelry to complete her looks.

2. Corporate look

Emelia Brobbey does well standing out among her colleagues and trendsetters. She wore a belted form-fitting dress which she paired with net design pumps. In addition, she wore a colorful wig while smiling for the cameras.

3. White dress

Like Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, the Kumawood star, Emelia Brobbey has an enviable wardrobe full of beautiful white dresses.

White dresses are:

The go-to staple for weddings.

Naming ceremonies.

Church and event star-studded events

4. A-shape dress

Fashion is cyclical, and we are excited when celebrities reintroduce old popular trends. A-shape dresses have become a common trend among the youth. A-shape dresses can be paired with high heels for corporate meetings. Depending on your style, A-shape dresses can be worn for different occasions.

5. Wedding dress inspiration

Everybody loves weddings. Emelia Brobbey is a versatile celebrity who has received positive comments since she released her first single. So we wouldn't be surprised if she stepped out to perform in this elegant lace dress at a wedding.

