Ghanaian professional players Andre Dede Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso are among the wealthy and fashionable footballers from Ghana

The Black Stars players and friends were photographed together wearing matching white tee shirts and sneakers

Both celebrity fathers always make bold fashion statements the few times they have been seen together off the pitch

Some celebrities including our favorite Black Star players like André Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso have shared photos of themselves in stylish photos as we usher in a new year.

The captain of the senior National team, André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew in Ghana, is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd was spotted in a white tee shirt and matching trousers.

The thirty-three-year-old completed his look with black platform sneakers which flaunted his expensive gold jewelry.

Mubarak Wakaso who plays for Belgian club K.A.S. Eupen, on loan from Shenzhen F.C looked dapper in a similar white tee shirt and black shorts.

He wore black and white sneakers while posing with his captain. Both Ghanaian players wore expensive gold watches while hanging out together.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Mubarak Wakaso's post.

kwamenahenry

Brother’s ❣️

Shilla Alhassan

I love the brotherhood. Keep it up

Benedict Ahuchogu

People I love

Yakubu Ibn Mubarak

Nice I wish you people a happy New yeah for all

Yakubu Safianu

Two legends together, we are always of you people

Zakaria Mutala

Love this picture

hallowed_media

Odomfo kumfo on the right side of the viewer

Atubiga Paul

Ghana is proud of you guys

Lambon Dennis

Great men of the country

Hajj Kamil Nibombe

The legends of Black stars

Kamalu Deen Abdulai

You both look great!

Andre Ayew celebrates New Year with an all-white outfit

The captain of the senior national team the black stars shared a photo of himself in a white shirt with matching white trousers. Andre Ayew styled his looks with a white cap and trendy sneakers for the new year photo.

