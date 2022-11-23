Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim is one of the top fashionable defenders among the Black Stars team

The twenty-three-year-old invests in expensive designer brands such as Amiri, Prada, and Essentials, as seen on Instagram

The Southampton player Mohammed Salisu is following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham when it comes to his fashion sense

Southampton center-back player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim has made three appearances for the Ghanaian national team, Black Stars of Ghana under coach Otto Addo.

The twenty-three-year-old Kumasi-born professional player has a similar fashion sense to former professional footballer David Beckham.

Mohammed Salisu who wears the number four Jersey for the Black Stars has a signature hairstyle that matches his stylish looks off the pitch.

Black Stars player Mohammed Salisu and David Beckham look dapper in this collage. Source: @davidbeckham @salisu_sarki

Source: Instagram

He looked really handsome in all the club jerseys he has worn so far as he progress in his football career.

YEN.com.gh shares five dapper looks of Mohammed Salisu in fashionable clothes.

1. Mohammed Salisu rocks an Amiri designer tee shirt

The Black Stars player rocks an Amiri tee shirt that costs over a thousand Ghana cedis. He styles his look with matching trousers and designer sneakers.

He was pictured wearing sunglasses and a cap while posing from different angles during the photoshoot.

2. Mohammed Salisu rocks a Casablanca Tee shirt

The young footballer knows all the trendy and quality designer brands. He looks dapper in this expensive tee shirt and matching trousers while showing off his new hairstyle.

He wore a silver necklace a popular trend among many footballers to match his silver watch. The sneakers addict wore the perfect Nike to complete his looks.

3. Mohammed Salisu steps out in an Amiri sweatshirt

This Amiri sweatshirt costs eight hundred and twelve dollars and the style influencer mad us fall in love with his look.

He matched the sweatshirt with blue ripped jeans, a white side bag, and quality sneakers. He repeated his sunglasses and changed the color of his hair.

4. Mohammed Salisu in an all-black ensemble

The young player with high potential should consider modeling for top international fashion brands. He knows how to pose and market each fashion accessory and still serve with a cute face.

5. Mohammed Salisu always dripping with freshness

Ghanaian professional player spends some of his salaries on designer brands to take dapper photos.

He smiles beautifully in this fashionable top paired with black trousers and a Prada hat. The colors on the sleeves matched perfectly with the sneakers in this breathtaking photo.

