Black Sherif and Asake linked up on New Year's day in Ghana and it was all love as the pair hit the streets of Nima together

In some videos that popped up, the Ghanaian and Nigerian were seated on the sunroof of a Cadilac as they roamed the streets

The videos sparked reactions from netizens who were excited to see the two superstars together

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, and Nigerian superstar Asake joined forces on New Year's day as they stormed the streets of Nima.

The two musicians who had arguably their biggest career breakthrough in 2022 crowned the year by thanking the fans as they hit the streets.

In some videos that were shared on social media, Asake and Black Sherif captured the attention of residents of Nima as they came outside in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the two stars.

Asake and Blacko arrived in Nima like kings as they touched down with a convoy. They both sat on the sunroof of a vehicle and acknowledged the fans that cheered them on.

The link-up excited many netizens as they cried out for a music collaboration between the two. With Asake and Black Sherif being on the same record label, Empire Entertainment, it will be no surprise if the pair hit the studio together in the future.

Fans React To Black Sherif And Asake Linkup

ama__burland said:

I an interested in what a collab between them will sound like

essagone_viral commented:

2022 was the year for awake and blacko ,a collaboration this year won’t be bad

Osagyefo77 wrote:

They’re label mates, so I won’t be surprised to see them heading to the studio right from here

jjaryee reacted:

Blacko trying to do the shatta wale but apparently shatta has no ‘brand’ lol

·unrulyKoolkid also said:

Blacko steadily using that shatta wale blue print but we only got one shatta

In another story, Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has gotten many hailing him after a video of his performance in Nigeria went viral on social media.

In the video, Black Sherif was captured performing to thousands of revellers in Nigeria as they sang his songs word for word.

The video has amazed many netizens, especially Ghanaians, as they watch in awe at how Nigerians know Black Sherif's songs.

