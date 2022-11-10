The wardrobe of Honourable Adwoa Safo can be described as very elegant, phenomenal, and very colorful

The member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region is a fashion influencer who loves wearing African print styles to state events

Sarah Adwoa married Hanny Mouhtiseb in 2019 in a private wedding ceremony in her hometown of Accra

Ghanaian lawyer and politician, Hon. Adwoa Safo has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she is a great fashion influencer among female politicians in Ghana.

Fashion enthusiasts have long looked to H.E. Samira Bawumia to provide style inspiration as she has always been stylish since she became a public figure.

Hon. Adwoa Safo and her husband wore matching outfits for their traditional wedding. source: @fashiongurughana

YEN.com.gh shares five adorable photos of the power couple Hon. Adwoa Safo and Hanny Mouhtiseb.

1. Hon. Adwoa Safo and her husband look stunning together in corporate wear

The adorable couple, Lawyer Adwoa Safo looked splendid in a blue-black long-sleeve dress that flaunts her curves.

She styled her look with a center-parted coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup. Mr. Hanny Mouhtiseb looked dapper in a designer suit as he posed with his wife.

2. Hon. Adwoa Safo and Hanny Mouhtiseb celebrate their wedding anniversary with a beautiful photoshoot

The outstanding female politician Hon. Adwoa Safo wore a turtleneck top styled with figure-hugging trousers and floral kimono.

Mr. Hanny Mouhtiseb wore a lace long-sleeve shirt and tailor-made trousers for the memorable shoot.

3. Power couple Hanny Mouhtiseb and Hon Adwoa Safo share the perfect church outfit ideas

Ghanaian couple Hanny Mouhtiseb and Adwoa Safo win over the internet with this beautiful photo.

The wealthy husband wore an all-white outfit as his wife Hon. Adwoa Sarfo looked regal in an African print dress. She switched her hairstyle to a long lustrous wig to complete her look.

4. Hon. Adwoa Safo slays in a kente gown

The member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana looked remarkably elegant in a kente gown to parliament.

The billowing sleeve Kaba and wrap floor-sweeping skirt was styled with a three-sixty frontal hairstyle.

5. Hon. Adwoa Safo stuns in a short dress

The fashionable politician left us awestruck with her gorgeous outfit which is highly recommended for Christmas events and dinner dates with your significant other.

Hon. Adwoa Safo wore champagne colored block high heels while posing in her beautiful home.

Adwoa Safo: Dome-Kwabenya MP Finally Returns To Parliament After A Long Break

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome-Kwabenya member of parliament, who stormed the chamber after her long protracted absence.

The MP returned to the house on Friday, November 11, 2022, to pick up where she left off with her legislative responsibilities.

She was seen grinning and speaking animatedly with several of her colleagues, giving the impression that her ongoing absence from the legislature, which has irritated the majority caucus leadership and her party, had been put into the background.

