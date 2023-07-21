Ghanaian entrepreneur and husband of Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum made a grand entry at their lavish wedding

Mr Dominic Duodu exhibited unique dance moves as his groomsmen cheered him in the beautiful wedding videos

Some social media users have admired his confidence and energy as he serenaded his gorgeous bride

Ghanaian media personality and newest bride Tima Kumkum and her husband make a great couple. The beautiful couple entertained celebrity wedding guests and family members with dance moves.

Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu stunning together. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The handsome groom Dominic Duodu made his wife proud as he displayed impeccable dance moves before kissing her passionately at the wedding reception.

Some social media have commented on the beautiful wedding entrance video posted by Adom TV

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Martfranka stated:

S33 akoa yi ho ndwo…

lady_nurse_berla stated:

Just imagine what will happen tonight anyways congratulations to them

adwoa_morda stated:

I like grooms who display Mo ay3 ama n’ay3 f3

official_yaabroni stated:

Y’all heard what the groom said .?

Millsbaaba stated:

I love them; wow, Nananom die333, we no dey play oooo, Ghana National College all the way

snr_bomba stated:

Zion, stop posting wedding cos u decided to hit and run. Do yours and post

whats_up_gh stated:

He left the gentleman at home today..great

Kwakyewaa stated:

I love how everyone is rooting for Tima she deserves all the happiness

adjoa_tinah_ stated:

When you marry your soulmate ❤️

Watch the video below;

Tima Kumkum shows off her expensive designer shoes

The celebrity bride turned heads with her classy fashion sense for her star-studded wedding on July 15, 2023.

Tima Kumkum wore customised dresses by Royal Couture and designer shoes to complete her bridal look.

Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu look adorable in green outfits

The celebrity couple Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu wore elegant kente outfits for their traditional wedding in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Tima Kumkum's husband sings for her at their wedding reception

Hitz FM presenter Tima Kumkum got very emotional when the love of her love sang for her in the presence of family and friends at their wedding reception.

NDC Women's Organiser Slays In Sculptural Kente As She Marries Handsome Man With Afro Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) national coordinator for women, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, who married in a colourful ceremony.

The accomplished politician and gorgeous celebrity bride wore two magnificent kente dresses for her traditional wedding.

Some social media users have praised the beautiful wedding videos and images going viral online.

Ghanaian Bride Who Looks Like Barbie Rocks Elegant Kente And Lace Gown With Billowing Sleeves

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prince and Jennea, a wealthy Ghanaian couple, who have motivated their supporters with their touching love story.

The stunning bride and style icon looked stunning in all her bridal attire, accessorized with pricey designer shoes.

The sophisticated yet heartfelt proposal and wedding videos have received praise from several social media users.

