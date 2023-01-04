A little girl made heads turn when she catwalked like a supermodel in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd

In a video posted on TikTok by Iyabongwa, the girl took the centre stage and completely stole the show

The video was posted on Christmas day, December 25, and it immediately caught the attention of TikTok users

A little girl has grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model.

The performance of the girl who was dressed in a knee-length gown was captured in a video posted by Iyanbongwa

The girl's modelling skill has been hailed by her fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@iyabongwa.

Source: UGC

The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet.

Video of a little girl who knows how to catwalk

Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her.

She walked confidently into the arena, making her girlish moves like a professional supermodel.

She walked to each table and greeted those seated with so much air of confidence, showing that she was prepared for the show.

Many people who have come across the video have expressed deep admiration for the girl.

She has been called a future supermodel by fans she won after the video was posted on Christmas day, 2022. Over 467k people have seen the clip.

Reactions from TikTok users

@ntobe.mak said:

"Future miss South Africa."

@user7395986050853 commented:

"She understood the assignment."

@Thabisov said:

"A generation inspired by Zozi to take up space."

@Lucia commented:

"The confidence."

@Kk said:

"So confidant, holding her head up high, I pray that God will continue to bless and strengthen her mom to continue to raise her in Gods way."

@Hendrik said:

"The elegance in her walk."

@Caly commented:

"Our future miss universe."

@katcheeze said:

"Wow. The confidence in her is out of this world Mummy take care of this Queen."

A little girl makes herself up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a girl who could apply her own makeup went viral.

According to the girl, she was making herself up so that she will look good in church.

She also said in the video that she wants to be as beautiful as a princess.

Source: Legit.ng