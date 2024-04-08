Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope was the centre of attention at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

The curvy TV host who has gone under the knife slayed in a stunning black dress and beautiful hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's custom-made outfit for the star-studded event

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope is trending online after rocking a daring outfit to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday outfit over the weekend.

The Onua TV presenter wore a cleavage-baring black dress without a bra to the star-studded birthday party at the plush lounge.

Aba, Charlotte Derban and Salmin Mumin rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope styled the glittering dress with a short hairstyle, heavy makeup, and long eyelashes to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with shiny stud earrings and a beautiful pearly necklace while modelling in pointed, clear glass high heels with embellishments.

Watch the video below;

Aba Dope and Salma Mumin dance to Keche's song at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

Ghanaian food entrepreneur Aba Dope joined Salma Mumin and the birthday girl, Charlotte Derban, as they jammed to Keche's No Dulling song.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's revealing outfit at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

joeyy_crack stated:

So our Future wives Nu dem dis or second badge they container inside for sea top dey come cos Eeeiii

ayam_bornbless stated:

You can easily see she’s not even confident of herself.

Benzybuabeng stated:

IGP should start arresting these public figures who dress indecently. What is this at all

Derbyelliots stated:

Aaah Aba, some of us admired you for your hard working and how sweet your personality is but this is a no-no for me

trinidad_wedjong stated:

Dress like how u want to be addressed sis; this is too b@d

nadiaby289 stated:

East Legon big boys are there let her advertise the side business small wai .

Aba Dope Looks Stunning In A Classy Asoebi Dress At Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who made a daring fashion statement at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding.

Aba Dope enlisted the finest glam squad, which included a well-known gele stylist, to create a distinctive look that matched her ensemble.

Several people commented about Aba Dope's attire at the celebrity-filled event.

Source: YEN.com.gh