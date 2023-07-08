Ghanaian pastor and leader of Christ Embassy Youth Church Pastor Enoch Boamah has set a new standard with his trending wedding

The minister of God and his family members travelled to Nigeria to ask for the bride's hand in marriage

Some wedding vendors have shared photos and videos from the lavish multi-day wedding ceremony

The head pastor of Christ Embassy Youth Church, Pastor Enoch Boamah, has tied the knot in the luxurious ceremony.

The young Ghanaian pastor married a pretty Nigerian bride in a glamorous ceremony as they celebrated the rich culture and traditions of their tribes.

Pastor Enoch Boamah and his pretty bride look adorable together. Photo credit: @menscook

Pastor Enoch Boamoh looks regal in a colourful ensemble

The handsome man of God, Pastor Enoch Boamoh, looked regal in a white shirt and colourful outfit for the traditional wedding.

The groomsmen wore a classy three-piece agbada, expensive wristwatches and quality leather shoes as they cheered the groom on.

Nigerian bride Praise Amenkhienan looks ethereal in stylish outfits

The beautiful bride Praise Amenkhienan wore the wedding guests' attention with her stunning first look for her trending wedding.

The beautiful couple Pastor Enouh Boamah and Praise Amenkhienan rock kente outfits

Nigerian bride Praise Amenkhienan looked ravishing in a glittering corseted kente and charming ponytail hairstyle for the grand ceremony. The beautiful bride wore elegant jewellery to match her glamorous look.

Praise Amenkhienan looks stunning in a white lace gown for the white wedding.

The beautiful bride wore a turtleneck lace gown with a long train, a unique tiara and a beautiful veil. The groom Pastor Enoch Boamoah wore an off-white suit with shiny designs for the white wedding.

Meet the latest celebrity couple

The couple joins Pastor Chris Oyakhilome during the worship and praises

