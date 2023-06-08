Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Ama McBrown has posted a video of Bill Asamoah at his spare parts shop in East Legon

The talented actor looked classy and handsome in a blue lacoste and black trousers that have become a trending topic on TikTok

Some social media users have commented on the actor's dapper looks and hairstyle

Ghanaian actors Nana Ama McBrown and Bill Asamoah were spotted together in a viral TikTok video.

Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah and Moesha Boduong pose in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

The Onua TV presenter and top female style icon, Nana Ama McBrown was dressed elegantly in a two-piece outfit as she visited Bill Asamoah at his spare parts shop.

The 45-year-old slayed in a blond hairstyle and accessorised her look with a black Yves Saint Laurent side bag.

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah donned a blue Lacoste shirt and black trousers while attending to customers at his shop.

Some social media users have commented on Bill Asamoah's signature look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Melanin Black

I swear, like almost all his movies

African.Prize

I think it’s because that’s all he used to wear in the movies. With the collar popped up. Did u forget?

user7722339793141asantewaababy

What's wrong with that? Eiiiiii naa

Emmanuel Forson

Why now? You want him to wear singlet always?

FRAFRANIBAA

I'm sure he feels good in it.

NanaBa Sark

As if u were in my mind

Abyna Pomaa sally

Looks good on him

pasty547

It looks good on him biaa?

Nana Yharr stated:

Hahaaaa mese ka biom

Still stated:

That be the brand yh anaa u say u no get some

STAN YEBOAH stated:

His favourite. I love original polo and lacoste

Emmanuel Forson

Why now? You want him to wear a singlet always?

Watch the video below:

