Ghanaian bride Dorothy Darkowaa Ampadu has left us awestruck with her pink and green corseted dresses

The gorgeous twin bride whose sister is one of the top fashion designers in Ghana incorporated new trends to make her stand out

The outspoken bride narrated how she found love at a friend's wedding after showing off her dance moves

Ghanaian bride Dorothy Darkoaa Ampadu is trending online with her flawless kente looks. The stunning bride with a beautiful accent wore two elegant kente gowns for her grandiose event.

Ghanaian couple Dorothy and Dennis look stunning together. source: @daveblog

Source: Instagram

The breathtaking pre-wedding photoshoot

Dorothy and her heartthrob looked adorable in their simple ensembles for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride wore a sleeveless brown dress, a shoulder-level straight hairstyle, and mild makeup. The handsome young groom was spotted in an an-all casual outfit for the memorable shoot.

The pretty bride, Dorothy shares their interesting love story

The bride revealed during the makeup session that she met her husband at a friend's wedding after showing off her exceptional dancing skills.

Dennis and I met in “The Love Month “ He was a groomsman at a wedding I was invited to, that was where he spotted me on the dance floor. Being his first time in Ghana from the States I was just the lady he was looking for. He put his trust in a friend to get my contact as he was too shy to approach me.

He sent me a text later that night introducing himself and how he couldn’t get his eyes off me at the wedding. He was to leave Ghana in 2 days so we scheduled our first date before he left.

I met the man of my dreams and there was no looking back. We met in London 8 months after and we made our life's best decision.so I will call it to love spotted in Accra and brewed in London

The bride's first corseted kente dress

The UK-based Ghanaian bride looked dazzling in a beaded kente dress with spaghetti straps. It is a simple ruffle-inspired kente gown which she styled with green earrings.

The twin bride's second look for the reception party

Dorothy wore a gorgeous halterneck kente dress for the reception party. She maintained her flawless makeup and perfect hairstyle.

The happy bridesmaid looked gorgeous in their stunning floor-length dresses.

Source: YEN.com.gh