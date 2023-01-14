Ghanaian Bride In Pink Corseted Kente Gown Shares How She Met Her Husband After Dancing At A Friend's Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Dorothy Darkowaa Ampadu has left us awestruck with her pink and green corseted dresses
- The gorgeous twin bride whose sister is one of the top fashion designers in Ghana incorporated new trends to make her stand out
- The outspoken bride narrated how she found love at a friend's wedding after showing off her dance moves
Ghanaian bride Dorothy Darkoaa Ampadu is trending online with her flawless kente looks. The stunning bride with a beautiful accent wore two elegant kente gowns for her grandiose event.
The breathtaking pre-wedding photoshoot
Dorothy and her heartthrob looked adorable in their simple ensembles for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
The bride wore a sleeveless brown dress, a shoulder-level straight hairstyle, and mild makeup. The handsome young groom was spotted in an an-all casual outfit for the memorable shoot.
The pretty bride, Dorothy shares their interesting love story
The bride revealed during the makeup session that she met her husband at a friend's wedding after showing off her exceptional dancing skills.
Dennis and I met in “The Love Month “ He was a groomsman at a wedding I was invited to, that was where he spotted me on the dance floor. Being his first time in Ghana from the States I was just the lady he was looking for. He put his trust in a friend to get my contact as he was too shy to approach me.
He sent me a text later that night introducing himself and how he couldn’t get his eyes off me at the wedding. He was to leave Ghana in 2 days so we scheduled our first date before he left.
I met the man of my dreams and there was no looking back. We met in London 8 months after and we made our life's best decision.so I will call it to love spotted in Accra and brewed in London
The bride's first corseted kente dress
The UK-based Ghanaian bride looked dazzling in a beaded kente dress with spaghetti straps. It is a simple ruffle-inspired kente gown which she styled with green earrings.
The twin bride's second look for the reception party
Dorothy wore a gorgeous halterneck kente dress for the reception party. She maintained her flawless makeup and perfect hairstyle.
The happy bridesmaid looked gorgeous in their stunning floor-length dresses.
