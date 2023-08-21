Upper West Regional Representative Sung-Suma emerged as the overall winner after a successful fashion night

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants took the fashion industry with their African print dresses and beautiful hairstyles

The gorgeous ladies wore stylish dresses made by different fashion designers for the week three eviction show

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants showcased their superb modelling skills as they inspired their fans with stunning African print gowns for the fashion night episode.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Selorm, Sung-Suma and Kwartema rock African Print dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

The 16 contestants from various regions wore outstanding ensembles designed by various fashion designers with authentic Made in Ghana fabric embellished with organza, sequins and other materials to make them stand out.

Upper West regional representative Sung-Suma won the best-dressed award for the week three eviction show for her gorgeous look.

Northern regional representative Nurah slays in a tulle gown

Style influencer Nurah flaunted her curves in a floor-sweeping tulle gown. The hijab beauty queen wore an elegant blue turban and gold earrings to complete her look.

Western North representative Benewaa rocked a one-hand dress

Benewaa left jaws dropping with her exceptional modelling skills. She looked sassy in a sculptural dress and curly ponytail hairstyle for the fashion night.

Bono Regional Representative Kwartemaa looks classy in a billowing sleeve dress

One of the most eloquent and confident contestants, Kwartemaa looked regal in a stylish turtleneck dress and simple frontal hairstyle.

Oti Regional Representative Olila looked amazing in a one-lace African print gown

Olila's fashion designer made the classy gown to suit her great personality. The African print dress with lace overlay can be worn to any red-carpet event, and awards show.

North East Regional Representative Wunie looks stunning in a blue sleeveless gown

Beauty goddess Wunie looked simple yet classy in a blue flared African print gown that her fans could easily replicate at all events.

Upper West Regional Representative Sung-Suma dazzles in a sleeveless African print dress

Sung-Suma doesn't need to do much to steal the spotlight with her look. She opted for an impeccable mermaid-shaped gown and heavy makeup for the fashion show.

Western Regional Representative Serwah rocks a flamboyant gown

The beauty goddess Serwah wore corseted African print with ruffles that brides could wear for their wedding receptions.

Bono East Representative Ohemaa flaunts her thighs in a shiny African print dress

Fashion icon Ohemaa put smiles on the faces of her fans with her spectacular outfit and Barbie-inspired hairstyle. She modelled like a professional in a silver metallic pump that matched her look.

Ahafo Region representative Amoanimaa slays in a beaded corseted gown

Amoanimaa flaunted her skin in a one-hand skintight dress with hand gloves for the well-executed fashion show.

Central Regional Representative Twumwaa slays in an embroidered African print dress

The gorgeous and brilliant lady Twumwaa made a bold fashion statement with her beaded and embroidered tulle dress.

Volta Regional Representative Selorm shows skin in a sleeveless sequin dress

The best performer for the 2023 GMB week one eviction show, Selorm, looked ravishing in a sleeveless dress and stunning ponytail hairstyle.

Savana Regional Representative Titiaka models in a red lace gown

Titiaka looked unrecognisable in a stylish red lace and African print gown for the week 3 fashion show night.

Ashanti Regional representative Ebo goes viral with her halterneck dress

Ebo stood out with her magnificent dress with unique details. She completed her look with flawless makeup and an elegant, flawless hairstyle.

Upper East Regional Representative Aduanige steals the spotlight with a thigh-high dress

Aduanige always wows the audience with her great personality, high fashion sense and confidence as she modelled in a thigh-high gown.

Eastern Regional Representative Afriyie looked sassy in an African print jumpsuit

Afriyie, affectionately Drama Queen by her fellow contestants, looked gorgeous in a cleavage-baring African print jumpsuit with a detachable train.

Greater Accra Regional Representative Naa Ayeley trends with her costume

The ever-gorgeous Naa Ayeley take the challenge to the next level with her glamorous African print dress and glittering shoes.

