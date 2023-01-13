A handsome groom has melted hearts with his reaction after he saw his bride approaching the altar

In the video making rounds, the groom could not find a better way to express his joy rather than shared tears while he waited for his bride

Netizens who reacted to the video have wished the couple a marriage of joy and bliss

A video of a young groom shedding tears on the altar has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ideallyyoursdcweddings, the man who was captured standing at the altar in anxious wait suddenly got teary when he saw his father-in-law walk the bride down the aisle.

The man who was enveloped in emotions could not control himself as tears rolled down his cheeks.

As the father-in-law presented the bride to the altar, the visibly emotional groom neatly dressed in a white suit and a bow tie to match then wiped away his tears for the rest of the ceremony to continue.

The beautiful but emotional 59-second video which came with the caption, “real love” generated a lot of reaction with many netizens gushing and wishing the newlyweds a happy union.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 63,000 likes and 800 comments.

Gerald Martin256

Every boys dream is to one day grow up and marry a beautiful woman. God is so good. She is Absolutely Beautiful! Congratulations!

Amenenge

mesmerising she's blessed to have such a husband. May God bless their marriage

colethea Glass

She’s beautiful! Congratulations!

user8007814803462

That bouquet was stunning. The bride was beautiful.. anyone know who made this bouquet

user1293777064971Shaz

any man who is this cute and ready for a wedding? please come they look awesome

