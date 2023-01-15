Ernest Ofori Osei, the handsome son of Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has shared a photo of his new shoe collection

The wealthy heir and style influencer stepped out in a casual tee shirt, trousers, and expensive rubber scandals

The young fashionista has an impressive collection of designer sneakers and loves to flaunt them on social media

One of the handsome and fashionable sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite continues to inspire his followers with his stylish looks.

Ernest Ofori Osei and his brothers, Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei are outstanding style influencers who always trend with their looks.

Saahene Osei and Ernest Ofori Osei look fashionable together. source: @ofori_osei

They have unique fashion senses and they don't follow the masses but source quality designer brands and specific products that other male celebrities are not wearing.

The young fashionista stepped out in a simple short sleeve tee shirt and matching trousers. He styled his looks with an original Gucci cut-out rubber scandal valued at three hundred and forty dollars approximately four thousand Ghana cedis.

The rich heir and son of the Ghanaian millionaire and owner of Despite media wore expensive gold bracelets and rings.

The color of Ernest's designer watch matched the color of his rubber scandal and trendy sunglasses.

