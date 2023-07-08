Ghanaian bride Sylvia Akua and her sister have exceptional fashion sense as they slay in kente outfits

The sister of the gorgeous bride has warm hearts online with her dance moves and unique corseted kente style

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos circulating on social media

The beautiful sister of a Ghanaian bride has gone viral with her elegant outfit and impressive dance moves.

The African beauty, Jessica wore a stunning glittering kente gown and a splendid turban for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Nana and Sylvia look adorable together. Photo credit: @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

The bride's sister wowed wedding guests and social media users with her flawless makeup as she smiled beautifully in the trending video.

She matched her gold jewellery with the designs in the fashionable kente gown that has become the talk of the town on social media.

Some social media users have commented on Jessica's exquisite wedding guest outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

heras_dreadlocks stated:

Her smile and dance show she is extremely happy for her sister and knows her sister has chosen well.

sandraosei527 stated:

The skin

yards_hub stated:

See pretty Jessica

_official_rogers stated:

Jessica

hous_eofgifts stated:

Wow, they look so much alike

mslady_92 stated:

So beautiful

maquillage_by_abyna stated:

Jessica is a gorgeous woman

margieanne952 stated:

Fabulous Dress!! Pretty Lady!!

diamondpearls_bysika stated:

I thought she was the bride

m_j_s_876 stated:

She came right out !!!!!! Jessica niiice yuh f !

boobybertrand stated:

Flawless

ummabdullah_ibraheem_ stated:

That dress is everything

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian female carpenter and bride dazzles in a turtleneck lace dress

Ghanaian bride Sylvia Akua looked flamboyant in a green beaded lace dress for the wedding reception. She wore a simple classy earrings to complete her classy bridal look.

Ghanaian couple Nana and Sylvia Akua look regal in kente ensembles

The adorable couple are trending with their lovely wedding outfits on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh