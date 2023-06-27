Ghanaian entrepreneur based in the United States of America, Mama Dollars, has gone viral with her look at a baby christening

The famous style influencer looked flamboyant in a stylish dress and black platform shoes to the star-studded event in Kumasi

Some social media users have reacted to Mama Dollar's elegant look and hairstyle after top bloggers shared the videos online

American-based Ghanaian businesswoman Mama Dollars is trending online for slaying in a beautiful outfit for a baby christening in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

US-based Ghanaian woman Mama Dollars looks stunning in heavy makeup. Photo credits: @ghkwaku @mama.dollars

Delali Agyekum, popularly called Mama Dollars, wore a black and white sculptural outfit that covered her flawless makeup-covered face. The curvy entrepreneur styled the form-fitting dress with a black designer double GG belt.

The wealthy fashionista looked elegant with a long frontal ponytail hairstyle and glittering stylish earrings as she sat by her husband.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Mama Dollars' bold and fashionable look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efya_akoma_papabi stated:

The dress is parachuting

Adwoa Geee stated:

I wanted to see her eating and drinking in that outfit #lessismore

miss_wooda stated:

She doesn’t need a nose mask

I am mrs Nkansah stated:

I only hope she will see what is going on around her. Ey3 asem o

edgar_87666 stated:

What kind of dress is this too? When you talk, they say it is money; meanwhile, the fashion sense is just a negative one

edgar_87666 stated:

Dressing tantan like this

yes_im_lucia stated:

I need this on my night shifts so I can sleep without anyone noticing me

nharharabynarhkendrin stated:

Style kyenkyenkye

hrh_zainaboo stated:

My question is, how will she eat or even watch her step when walking wahalurrrr

saa_er23 stated:

Hair dryer ?

vickynanaamaowusua1 stated:

Eeiiiii mo bl33 ooo boi3

Mama Dollars rocks Fendi outfits

The famous social media sensation Mama Dollars looked splendid in a stretchy long-sleeve Fendi top paired with black leggings.

