Saahene Osei, one of the sons of business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was among the well-dressed celebrities at the launch of Scent of Africa new perfume collection

The high school graduate of Tema International School looked dapper in his ensemble paired with designer sneakers

Saahene Osei was in the company of his beautiful cousin, who looked flamboyant in a pink jumpsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The fashionable son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Saahene Osei was among the slew of celebrities who graced the launch of Scent of Africa's new range of perfumes at Akuffo-Addo's daughter's restaurant at Nsuomnam.

The wealthy heir wore an expensive oversized shirt paired with white trousers for the star-studded event. Saahene gave us fantastic hairstyling and facial grooming tips with his new look. He wore trendy black sunglasses and expensive pieces of jewelry to match his looks.

Despite's son Saahene Osei and a pretty lady in pink a jumpsuit. source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Saahene left the sleeves unbuttoned to show off his jewelry, attracting more attention. He styled his looks with one of Alexander McQueen's sneakers that costs over ten thousand Ghana cedis as he walked confidently to the red carpet.

The young fashionista was spotted with a pretty lady who looked elegant in a one-hand pink jumpsuit styled with gold strappy heels. She wore a long straight hairstyle and subtle makeup for the exclusive launch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have commented on Saahene Osei's look to the star-studded event

frimpong.aikins

Saahene , this your shoes is typically worn by women in China to give them some height

gentle_yo

It b this boy wey de show the others how dem for chop dema poppy ei money

kcbbysong

This guy they spend his fathers money

barbiegal549

He's soo humble

abrewa99

@frimpong.aikins I think u are the only one laughing here . Those are “Alexandra McQueen”(i stand to be corrected)so admire the Chinese women wear it for height ,whiles he wears what makes him comfortable.Allow✌️

highest_.god

@abrewa99 Yh u are right those are Alexandra McQueen

Osei Kwame Despite's Son: 5 Times Saahene Modelled In Designer Clothes And Sneakers

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the kids of wealthy businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite from Ghana, Saahene Osei, who fits that description.

Saahene Osei, who recently graduated from high school, continues to inspire his Instagram followers with his sense of style while other of these young celebrity heirs have made money off their family names.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh