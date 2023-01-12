Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and music producer D-Black marked his 36th birthday in grand style as he shared classy photos

Rocking two different stunning outfits for his birthday photoshoot, he gave thanks to God for adding one more year to his age

Andy Dosty, Kofi Jamar, and many of his celebrity friends and fans have showered him with prayers and sweet messages

CEO of popular music label Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black, turned 36 on January 12, 2023, and he marked his special day by dropping lovely photos.

In the series of photos he shared on his verified Instagram page, he was spotted rocking a sleeveless winter vest jacket in the colour red. He wore a short-sleeved white t-shirt inside the jacket.

It was a red and white affair as he paired the t-shirt and jacket with a pair of red trousers and white sneakers.

He had a branded Black Avenue Muzik cup in his hand that had his name written on it. To accessorise his entire look, he wore a gold Cuban necklace and a sparkling wristwatch.

For his second look, he wore a long-sleeved shirt with a pair of black trousers. With music being a central part of his life, he posed with the microphone.

To add some swag to the photo, he had a glass of Hennesey in one hand, with his other hand holding his chin.

Meanwhile, as part of D-Black's birthday, he is hosting a party at Onyx dubbed D-Black Birthday Rave on January 13, 2023. According to the flier, the party starts at 11:59 pm GMT.

Many shower D-Black with lovely messages as he marks his birthday

andydostygh said:

Happy birthday, brother. God’s enormous blessings on you

balljbeat stated:

Lonnng, good, happy, healthy, prosperous life is your portion, KING. GODS BLESSINGS ON YOU

djbreezygh commented:

HBD Uncle Des. 67 years no be joke Chaley ✊

stylish_ekikimi stated:

+1 Great man

kofijamar said:

More life king

esi_jollof commented:

You deserve only good stuff❤️

Meanwhile, many celebrity friends of D-Black and many other well-wishers and fans continue to shower the 'Get On Da Dancefloor' crooner with lovely messages and birthday wishes.

