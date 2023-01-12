Global site navigation

D-Black @36: Musician Looks Dapper In Birthday Photos, Many Shower Him With Love
D-Black @36: Musician Looks Dapper In Birthday Photos, Many Shower Him With Love

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Celebrated Ghanaian rapper and music producer D-Black marked his 36th birthday in grand style as he shared classy photos
  • Rocking two different stunning outfits for his birthday photoshoot, he gave thanks to God for adding one more year to his age
  • Andy Dosty, Kofi Jamar, and many of his celebrity friends and fans have showered him with prayers and sweet messages

CEO of popular music label Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black, turned 36 on January 12, 2023, and he marked his special day by dropping lovely photos.

D-Black looks classy in birthday photos
D-Black drops dope photos to mark his birthday. Photo Source: @dbalckgh
In the series of photos he shared on his verified Instagram page, he was spotted rocking a sleeveless winter vest jacket in the colour red. He wore a short-sleeved white t-shirt inside the jacket.

It was a red and white affair as he paired the t-shirt and jacket with a pair of red trousers and white sneakers.

He had a branded Black Avenue Muzik cup in his hand that had his name written on it. To accessorise his entire look, he wore a gold Cuban necklace and a sparkling wristwatch.

For his second look, he wore a long-sleeved shirt with a pair of black trousers. With music being a central part of his life, he posed with the microphone.

To add some swag to the photo, he had a glass of Hennesey in one hand, with his other hand holding his chin.

Meanwhile, as part of D-Black's birthday, he is hosting a party at Onyx dubbed D-Black Birthday Rave on January 13, 2023. According to the flier, the party starts at 11:59 pm GMT.

D-Black to host birthday party
D-Black to host a party to mark 36th birthday. Photo Source: @dblackgh
Many shower D-Black with lovely messages as he marks his birthday

andydostygh said:

Happy birthday, brother. God’s enormous blessings on you

balljbeat stated:

Lonnng, good, happy, healthy, prosperous life is your portion, KING. GODS BLESSINGS ON YOU

djbreezygh commented:

HBD Uncle Des. 67 years no be joke Chaley ✊

stylish_ekikimi stated:

+1 Great man

kofijamar said:

More life king

esi_jollof commented:

You deserve only good stuff❤️

Meanwhile, many celebrity friends of D-Black and many other well-wishers and fans continue to shower the 'Get On Da Dancefloor' crooner with lovely messages and birthday wishes.

D-Black: Black Avenue Muzik Boss Grows Big And Strong; Fans Marvel At His New Look

YEN.com.gh in another story reported that Ghanaian musician and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black, attended the listening party of his new artiste, Paul Noun.

A video from the event was shared by a popular blog, Nkokonsa, on Instagram and in the video, D-Black was spotted making an entrance to the event.

Many folks could not help but notice how different D-Black looked. The legendary musician looked big, strong and more mature.

