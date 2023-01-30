Ghanaian model and beauty queen Hamamat Montia has released her breathtaking post-pregnancy photo

The thirty-four-old businesswoman looked stunning in a black ensemble flaunting her flat tummy

The mother-of-three inspired her followers with her beautifully styled afro-hairstyle for the sassy photoshoot

Ghanaian model and beauty entrepreneur Hamamat Montia has shared a beautiful post-pregnancy photo on Instagram.

The mother-of-three made headlines at the 2022 New York Fashion Week when she modelled in an elegant two-piece kente ensemble designed by a Ghanaian designer.

Ghanaian model Hamamat Montia shares photo of her newborn baby

A few weeks after going on the runway with her big baby bump, the melanin model nearly broke the internet with a picture of her newborn baby. The former beauty queen wore a yellow one-hand dress which made it easy for her to breastfeed.

Ghanaian model Hamamat Montia looks sassy in yellow gown

The 34-year-old has left us awestruck with her post-pregnancy look showing off her flat tummy and glowing skin. She was photographed in black see-through lingerie. Hamamat Montia wore a sleek yellow spaghetti strap gown over the mesh apparel.

She styled her afro hairstyle with a yellow scarf while looking magnificent in flawless makeup and dangling earrings.

Deborah Vanessa and others have commented on Hamamat Montia's post-pregnancy body

