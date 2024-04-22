Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace is always on point regarding her outfits for live television shows

The fashionista is noted for always stepping out in elegant pink dresses and heavy makeup looks

Some social media users have commented on Grace's decent outfit and matching shoes on the live TV show

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, was among the best-dressed influencers at the launch of PMX season two.

The aesthetician wore an Indian-inspired dress that made her glow at the star-studded event over the weekend.

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace always loves to slay in heavy makeup. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Perfect Match Extra season one winner Grace flaunted her curves in the silky dress that perfectly matched her strappy gold high heels and round ball designer bag.

For the glam, the fashionista wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lips with bold eye shadows.

She completed her look with a frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle styled with expensive diamond accessories.

Watch the video below;

Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace slays in a blond hairstyle and skimpy outfits

The reality TV star Grace flaunted her skin as she rocked a black strapless dress and white boots for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Grace's classy outfit to the Perfect Match season two launch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

vivianamemoah1 stated:

Some people don't have dress so they won't even show up

spendilove_edick stated:

The undefeated Queen!!!!⚔️️

Adombilaf stated:

Torment all enemies with beauty

rock_it_wear1 stated:

Wow is an understatement

mzpay_ stated:

Always on point ❤️

Pokksavenue stated:

This lady Dey beee k3k3

Missyawson stated:

You came, you saw and conquered. Well done sweetheart

Hemaanadya stated:

Some pple will have sleepless nyt todaydis is wah we cal beauty wid brain❤️❤️❤️we luv u grace❤️❤️keep being u

maameyaapokuah2 stated:

Queen of queens

oman_kente stated:

The song is singing

Salimainusah stated:

Awww, she’s looking gorgeous ❤️❤️

maameyaapokuah2 stated:

This is giving 10/10-nothing

Perfect Match Xtra Winner Grace Looks Terrific In Pleated Outfit And GH¢1,600 Zafoni High Heels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra winners Grace and Bebelino, who appeared on the Day Show as guests in elegant outfits.

The reality star couple showed off amazing dance routines that became the talk of the town.

Social media fans have praised Grace for consistently inspiring them with her elegant yet basic gowns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh