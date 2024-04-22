Perfect Match Xtra Winner: Grace Slays In A Stylish Pink Sparkly Dress At Season 2 Grand Launch
- Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace is always on point regarding her outfits for live television shows
- The fashionista is noted for always stepping out in elegant pink dresses and heavy makeup looks
- Some social media users have commented on Grace's decent outfit and matching shoes on the live TV show
Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Okonkyemaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, was among the best-dressed influencers at the launch of PMX season two.
The aesthetician wore an Indian-inspired dress that made her glow at the star-studded event over the weekend.
Perfect Match Extra season one winner Grace flaunted her curves in the silky dress that perfectly matched her strappy gold high heels and round ball designer bag.
For the glam, the fashionista wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lips with bold eye shadows.
She completed her look with a frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle styled with expensive diamond accessories.
Watch the video below;
Perfect Match Xtra winner Grace slays in a blond hairstyle and skimpy outfits
The reality TV star Grace flaunted her skin as she rocked a black strapless dress and white boots for this photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Grace's classy outfit to the Perfect Match season two launch
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
vivianamemoah1 stated:
Some people don't have dress so they won't even show up
spendilove_edick stated:
The undefeated Queen!!!!⚔️️
Adombilaf stated:
Torment all enemies with beauty
rock_it_wear1 stated:
Wow is an understatement
mzpay_ stated:
Always on point ❤️
Pokksavenue stated:
This lady Dey beee k3k3
Missyawson stated:
You came, you saw and conquered. Well done sweetheart
Hemaanadya stated:
Some pple will have sleepless nyt todaydis is wah we cal beauty wid brain❤️❤️❤️we luv u grace❤️❤️keep being u
maameyaapokuah2 stated:
Queen of queens
oman_kente stated:
The song is singing
Salimainusah stated:
Awww, she’s looking gorgeous ❤️❤️
maameyaapokuah2 stated:
This is giving 10/10-nothing
Source: YEN.com.gh