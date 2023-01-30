Ghanaian businesswoman married to wealthy Nigerian man Valerie Obaze has shared smoking hot photos from a star-studded event that took place over the weekend

The beauty entrepreneur who is also one of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo was among the best-dressed attendees at the event

Valerie Obaze who owns one of the most expensive Chanel bags in Ghana revealed her latest bag valued at four thousand dollars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Valerie Obaze looked gorgeous in a white dress with cutout as she hanged out with her wealthy friends and other entrepreneurs at the Magna Carta day party over the weekend.

The beautiful daughter of the seventy-eight year old Ghanaian politician and president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo looked dazzling on the day.

The beautiful daughter of Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze is a style influencer. source: @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-three wore a stunning turtleneck dress with puff sleeveless. As expected Valerie rocked her blonde hairstyle that has become a signature look.

Valerie styled her look with a gold necklace and expensive watch for the beach party. The gym enthusiast looked flawless in mild makeup with red bold lipstick. She wore black strappy sandals to complete her look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The philanthropist was photographed holding her Chanel pre-order loop satchel bag with a leather and chain-link shoulder strap and the recognizable interlocking CC turn-lock.

Glitz Africa's Claudia Lumor, others hail Valerie Obaze's elegant photo

claudialumor

❤️❤️❤️❤️

lolaogunnaike

Gorgeous!

essieizspicy

I had to step away from photo and come back! I’m back! WOW ! What a GLOW

kaibeya_

You look lovely

thenanaaddison

Love this

mary_got_fit

You're so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

koshiemills

Looking like a life size golden barbie doll ❤️

lovinahskincare

Beautiful ❤️❤️

jessiewalescomms

That dress

sylviawoodeamissah

Surreal

huguitoni

Absolutely stunning❤️

See the photo as shared on Instagram below

Cina Soul also slays in see-through dress at the party

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul was also among the top celebrities to grace the star-studded beach party. She wore a sleeveless lace dress showing skin.

Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome popularly called Cina Soul wore a beautiful hairstyle while holding her handmade bag.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Sacha Okoh looks elegant in blue floral dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur and chief executive officer of a makeup brand, Sacha Okoh looked ethereal in a two-piece outfit styled with white shirt.

The mother-of-three styled her looked with a matching designer bag and sparkling earrings for the beach event.

Jackie Appiah Hangs Out With Akufo-Addo's Daughter Valeria Obaze In White Stunning Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Jackie Appiah who has stolen our hearts with her appearance as she spends time with Valerie Obaze, one of Akufo-Addo's duaghters.

The dynamic pair posed for the classic photograph while attending the star-studded events in stunning white outfits.

One of the leading female businesswomen in Ghana's Northern area, Valerie Obaze is producing a lot of jobs for women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh