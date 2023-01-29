Talented Ghanaian actress has captured the attention of many people gushing over her as she dropped stunning photos rocking a swimwear

She was spotted wearing a two-piece swimwear that cost a whopping $590 which is approximately GH₵ 7,319.61 per Google's current exchange rate

Tacha, Regina Van Helvert, and many other celebrity friends and followers of Fella Makafui have gushed over her impeccable look

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has stolen the spotlight on social media after she was spotted on a boat cruise with a female friend, both slaying in a two-piece swimwear.

Mrs Frimpong dropped the lovely photos and videos in a carousel post on her verified Instagram page, @fellamakafui.

Dripping in Fendi, she was dressed in a two-piece swimwear from Fendi and she was covered in a wrapper, also from the internationally recognised luxurious brand.

Per the official Fendi website, the two-piece swimwear cost $590 which is approximately GH₵ 7,319.61 per the current exchange rate on Google.

She and her gorgeous friend were captured on the boat together having a good time. She disclosed the location of the boat cruise was Miami Beach, Florida.

Captioning the post, she hinted that her ardent fans and followers would drool over her spicy photos and how enjoyable her trip to America is going thus far. She wrote,

I know, I’m obsessed too ❤️.

Netizens drool over swimwear photos of Fella Makafui

symply_tacha commented:

Beautiful

chichi.yakubu remarked:

A wife, mummy and business mogul

reginavanhelvert_ said:

Give us mama

lindaosifo remarked:

Always hot

tashaamos remarked:

My wife

akuaboatemaavee stated:

Mama, I will go with you next time o so I’ll be your by-force photographer

sameprincess stated:

Oooh you Biggest Fella to the whole wiase ❤️

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha, and Ghana media personality Regina Van Helvert, among many other fervent fans and followers of Fella Makafui, have gushed over her hot photos.

