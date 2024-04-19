Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are serving adorable family goals for her Instagram followers

The beautiful family are currently in Germany after spending some days sightseeing in the Netherlands

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's family vacation photos

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are in Germany as they tour for lavish vacation during the school break.

The mother-of-three has a unique fashion sense as she rocks simple yet classy outfit for all her photoshoot.

Tracey Boakye and her husband look stunning together in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye looked effortlessly chic in a white faux fur sweater paired with blue jeans while her husband wore a black Gucci tee shirt and trousers.

The movie producer wore a side-parted long frontal straight hairstyle and flawless makeup by Zionfelix's babymama, Minalyn Touch.

Check out the photos below;

Tracey Boakye posed with her beautiful children

Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a red tracksuit while her children also rocked designer outfit for the family dayout photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has commented on Tracey Boakye and her husband's beautiful photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Oamtimakumkum stated:

Eeiiii the chilling nu is chilling . You both look good my people ❤️

minalyntouch stated:

Chill till you freeze. ❤️

jecteylinda stated:

Beautiful

globalfusionist stated:

See how one glows in happiness when they remove themselves from negativity—- more life and health

spendy_blinks stated:

Beautiful weather and beautiful atmosphere for beautiful smiles ❤️❤️keep loving each other

antwinanaba stated:

Fresh couples in town

young_moni_1 stated:

You guys looks like brother and sister oooo. Nice nice

richboy_murphy stated:

My people ❤️

mildredefyadecland stated:

Eiiii eeiiii @tracey_boakye God is really showing u mercy ,make up on point ,pose on point ,infact who Jah bless …….

jaby_fashion stated:

The beautiful and handsome twins❤️❤️❤️

ms.agyekum stated:

Beautiful

bestshoes.bags stated:

Hello wa hum

Charlie Dior Blasts Tracey Boakye For Rocking Maternity Dress And Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fashion critic Charlie Dior who commented on Tracey Boakye's outfit.

The affluent movie producer and businesswoman wore beautiful sneakers complement her sophiciated look.

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's fashion review video trending online.

Source: YEN.com.gh