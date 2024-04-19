Tracey Boakye: Ghanaian Actress Glows As She Slays In Fluffy Faux Fur Sweater And Denim Jeans
- Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are serving adorable family goals for her Instagram followers
- The beautiful family are currently in Germany after spending some days sightseeing in the Netherlands
- Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's family vacation photos
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are in Germany as they tour for lavish vacation during the school break.
The mother-of-three has a unique fashion sense as she rocks simple yet classy outfit for all her photoshoot.
Tracey Boakye looked effortlessly chic in a white faux fur sweater paired with blue jeans while her husband wore a black Gucci tee shirt and trousers.
The movie producer wore a side-parted long frontal straight hairstyle and flawless makeup by Zionfelix's babymama, Minalyn Touch.
Roselyn Ngissah causes a stir as she rocks a yellow outfit and ponytail hairstyle: "The power of makeup"
Check out the photos below;
Tracey Boakye posed with her beautiful children
Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a red tracksuit while her children also rocked designer outfit for the family dayout photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum has commented on Tracey Boakye and her husband's beautiful photo
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Oamtimakumkum stated:
Eeiiii the chilling nu is chilling . You both look good my people ❤️
minalyntouch stated:
Chill till you freeze. ❤️
jecteylinda stated:
Beautiful
globalfusionist stated:
See how one glows in happiness when they remove themselves from negativity—- more life and health
spendy_blinks stated:
Beautiful weather and beautiful atmosphere for beautiful smiles ❤️❤️keep loving each other
antwinanaba stated:
Fresh couples in town
young_moni_1 stated:
You guys looks like brother and sister oooo. Nice nice
richboy_murphy stated:
My people ❤️
mildredefyadecland stated:
Eiiii eeiiii @tracey_boakye God is really showing u mercy ,make up on point ,pose on point ,infact who Jah bless …….
jaby_fashion stated:
The beautiful and handsome twins❤️❤️❤️
ms.agyekum stated:
Beautiful
bestshoes.bags stated:
Hello wa hum
