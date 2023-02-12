A beautiful Ghanaian couple, Racheal and Geron, are highly fashionable, and they lived up to our expectations

The couple shot a short film to document their love story and stunning photos to announce their wedding date

The groom, Geron invested in his wedding wardrobe as he rocked stylish looks for his lovely wedding ceremony

Ghanaian bride Gadry Rachael and her rich husband Geron were among the couples who went viral with their wedding photos this weekend.

Ghanaian couple Racheal and Geron look happy and stylish in these photos. source: @richgeron23

The wealthy couple looks stunning together in their stylish ensembles

The beautiful bride wore a red lace gown designed with small pearls. She wore a black coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup for the lovely photoshoot.

The wealthy groom looked dashing in a white shirt and striped suit styled with a white hat and black shoes.

The beautiful bride shows skin in a sleeveless lace dress

The groom maintained her looks for the second session of the photo shoot but the bride left us stunned with her elegant shiny lace dress.

She looked ravishing in a colored hairstyle and gold high heels for the photoshoot as they descend the staircase.

The couple looked ethereal in their Kente outfits for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Racheal wore a stylish beaded kente gown showing her cleavage. She looked lovely in her gele and smooth makeup white holding the fur bridal fans as she heads to the venue.

The groom wore an agbada styled with black shoes for the lavish traditional wedding.

The adorable couple slay in gold outfits

The bride wore an off-shoulder glittering lace dress styled with an expensive set of diamond earrings and bracelets. She looked radiant in her long lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup at the reception party.

The groom looked dapper in a white turtleneck two-piece outfit with golden buttons as he showed off his dance moves.

The couple's magnificent white wedding outfits

The calm and handsome groom wore a custom-made white suit designed with gold rhinestones that sparkled when the light reflects on it.

The bride Rachel wore a sleeveless ball gown that made her look like a beautiful princess. She wore an elegant floral-themed tiara and jewelry set to complete her look.

