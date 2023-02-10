The newest celebrity bride Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, is a showstopper whenever she steps out

The outspoken female celebrity spends on luxury wigs and designer shoes to match her designer outfits

The beauty ambassador tied the knot on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in a secret wedding looking elegant in a corseted kente gown

Ghanaian comedian and actress Afia Schwarzenegger nearly broke the internet with beautiful wedding photos. This is the first time a female celebrity has won our hearts with her sophisticated looks.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Afia Schwarzenegger reiterating her stances as a style influencer.

Afia Schwarzenegger looks ravishing in white dresses. sources: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

1. Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger glows a white long gown

The celebrity mother looked radiant in a v-shaped neckline white dress showing off her cleavage. The sleek silky dress was designed with black fur that covered her shoes.

She wore drop-dead gorgeous earrings and a long curly hairstyle while for the photo shoot.

2. Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger looks stunning in an African print dress

The serial entrepreneur dazzled in a ruched African print dress showing off her smooth skin. Afia Schwarzenegger looked lovely in a short bouncy hairstyle, flawless makeup, and expensive gold earrings.

3. Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts skin in a revealing outfit

The outspoken media personality left us stunned as she stepped out in a black long-sleeve gown showing off her back.

Afia Schwarzenegger rocked her natural bald hair, gold earrings, and a huge fashionable ring for this look.

4. Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger slays in a black and white cutout dress

The beautiful mother of twins looked splendidly in a white dress with black floral designs. She posed confidently in black strappy heels. Afia Schwarzenegger slayed in a curly hairstyle for this look.

5. Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger looks lovely in a white African print cloth

The female comedian looked simple and classy in a white African print dress with side ruffles. Afia Schwarzenegger wore an elegant short curly hairstyle and smooth makeup as she stepped out.

