Ghanaian bride Samantha has reinvented the traditional backless white gown to fit her personal style

The confident bride is the definition of simplicity and modern design with a touch of luxury and class

The gorgeous melanin bride styled her natural locks and wore subtly makeup for her trending wedding

Ghanaian bride, Samantha has joined the beautiful women who have amazed us with their wedding dresses.

The melanin bride opted for simple yet sophisticated wedding dresses for her traditional and white wedding.

couple Bright and Samantha look lovely in their outfit. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Samantha's first kente gown for the traditional wedding

The gorgeous looked stunning in a sleeveless orange corseted kente gown for her lavish wedding. She wore an elegant hairstyle to match her dashing looks.

The couple's matching blue reception outfits

The madly in love young couple couldn't stop staring at each other in a beautiful video. The bride Samantha wore a short sleeve thigh-high dress with tassels.

She rocked her neatly styled afro-hairstyle and elegant earrings. Bright wore a two-piece turtleneck outfit and black sunglasses as they strutted to the reception venue.

The alluring bride in a timeless wedding gown

The beautiful bride wore a silky backless gown with showing off her smooth melanin skin. Samantha wore white hand gloves and a simple earring for her white wedding.

The mother of the bride slays in a green lace dress

The beautiful mother of the bride Samantha looked regal in a green glittering gown for the white wedding. She impressed us with her charming hairdo just like the rich bride who styled her hair with a diamond tiara.

A close family member also wore a tailored-to-fit long shirt and matching trousers for the prayer session.

The couple share a passionate kiss

