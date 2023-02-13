An interracial couple, Mohammed and Zara, looked elegant in their wedding wardrobe for their glamorous ceremony

The pretty bride wore a sleek kente dress styled with beautiful earrings and trendy bridal shoes

The handsome-looking Ghanaian groom wore Ghanaian and Malay wedding outfits for the simple wedding

A gorgeous Malaysian bride has won our hearts with their beautiful traditional marriage. The couple wore different attire as they observed the culture and traditions of both countries and tribes.

Interracial couple, Mohammed and Zara look lovely together. source: @manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

1. The couple's stunning first photoshoot

Mohammed and Zara wore matching colours for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride wore a simple two-piece lace outfit with a beautiful 'gele' and scarf.

The Ghanaian groom wore a white agbada with embroidery and a stylish bucket hat.

2. The couple's traditional wedding look

The bride Zara changed into a dazzling northern kente and lace dress. The Malaysian bride covered her voluminous and lustrous curly hairstyle with shiny plain 'gele', adding shiny-looking drop earrings with flawless makeup for the beautiful ceremony.

3. The couple Mohammed and Zara's second wedding look

Malaysian weddings are famous for their rich display of culture and fashionable outfits. The groom rocks a long-sleeve shirt made of silk or cotton and styled with loose slacks and a wrap similar to a sarong. Some grooms opt for a tiny cap as a finishing touch.

The brides wear a loose-fitting garment and a long-sleeve blouse available in various materials like cotton, gauze, lace, and other fabrics.

4. The adorable interracial couple slay in a gorgeous outfit for the white wedding

The bride Zara looked exquisite in a lace gown with a long train and beautiful henna designs. The groom looked dashing in a stylish white suit showing off his dance moves.

