2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Nurah Mohammed, is celebrating her birthday with sizzling photos

The eloquent and talented poet wore a custom-made dress for her viral birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Nurah Mohammed's elegant outfit and makeup in the trending pictures

Ghanaian beauty queen Mohammed Suglo Nurah has turned heads with her beautiful birthday photos after grandly celebrating the 2024 Eid Mubarak.

The Northern Regional Representative for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant wore a green long-sleeve gown for her birthday photoshoot.

Northern Region's Nurah slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @nurahgmb23.

Source: Instagram

Nurah Mohammed styled her look with a stylish turban that matched the design of her elegant lace gown.

She wore mild makeup and glossy lipstick while accessorizing her look with classy drop earrings and gold rings.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Nurah Mohammed slays in a colourful maxi dress

University of Ghana graduate Nurah Mohammed looked fabulous in a three-quarter sleeve maxi dress and red turban to complete her look.

For this photoshoot, the beauty queen styled her look with a red bag and pink open-toe high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nurah's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

naadedei_botchwey stated:

Happy birthday, hun. You look beautiful

ebo_gmb23 stated:

My darling Nurah!! I’m here drooling over these pictures.. you look beautiful. Happy birthday, love Have an amazing year

joy_somie stated:

My babeeee❤️

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday, Nurah darling lots of love ❤

naaayeley_gmb23 stated:

Nurah Darling!!! I Love You❤️ Have a Blessed Birthday Babe❤️

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Blessed birthday, my beautiful and talented queen❤

mufidah_mukhtar stated:

Happy birthday, queen ❤️

_mabel_obeng stated:

Happy birthday Nurah❤️

many3__naa stated:

Blessed birthday, Queen. More wins

queen_kwartemaa stated:

Happy birthday, queen ❤

ama_saara_adormaa stated:

Happy birthday, phenomenal woman ❤

Kayziatrinity stated:

Oh, I see we share the same birthday. That’s why I love you like that happy birthday queen

