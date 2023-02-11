A wealthy Ghanaian bride has wowed us with her expensive custom-made kente gowns by the top female fashion designers in Ghana

The beautiful bride Helena ordered a customized white gown valued at ten thousand dollars for her white wedding

In an exclusive interview with the YEN.com.gh fashion editor, the top international designer shares details about the gown

A beautiful Ghanaian bride Helena has set new standards for all February brides with her pricey wedding gown.

The customized gown was made by Leo Almodal, a Filipino Fashion Designer and Art Director specializing in designing bespoke gowns.

Ghanaian couple Prince and Helena win over the internet with their lavish wedding photos. @menscookgh

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh fashion editor, Portia Arthur, the talented disclosed that it took him three months to design the gown after the bride approved the final designs.

What makes Helena's gown so unique?

Just like the Duchess of Sussex’s Meghan Markle's top-rated Givenchy gown of the decade, Helena's gown is a masterpiece and she caused quite a stir when she walked down the aisle for her white wedding in Ghana.

First of all, it is bespoke and customized for Helena and it is the only one in this world.

The bridal gown is made from scratch which means that all the details and elements on it is handmade, painstakingly crafted, and crystallized to perfection.

What fabric did you use to charge such an exorbitant price?

The gown was shipped from the Flilipians to Ghana but the couple trusted the designer to deliver a quality gown beyond their weirdest expectations.

Leo disclosed that he sourced quality and trendiest fabrics from across the world for all your clients and he used over ten thousand crystals for Helena's gown.

Its layers of fabrics include silk organza, Parisian tulle, satin, galaxy-glittered tulle, Japanese Jusi, frosted organza, power mesh, and more. And I used Around 10,000+ crystals.

How much does it cost to order a customized gown?

How much are you willing to spend on your fairytale wedding gown? The beautiful couple invested a lot of money in their viral wedding and wedding wardrobe and it was all worth it when the crowd saw the bride at the altar.

For this Masterpiece, Price may range from 8,000 to 10,000 USD (depending on the client bride’s requirements)

The bride's first elegant bridal robe

The bride and the bridal team wore a customized bridal robe by Modabertha. The pretty maids also looked gorgeous in their white robes for the video shoot.

The couple's first traditional look

The adorable couple looked regal in matching kente wrap for the first session of their luxurious traditional wedding.

They wore matching gold jewelry while staring at each other. The bride wore a black lustrous and voluminous hairstyle styled with a golden tiara for this shoot.

The couple's second traditional wedding look

The beautiful bride wore a colored hairstyle and a stunning corseted wedding gown for her traditional wedding.

The beaded gown snatched her waist and she danced with her rich husband in the viral videos.

The couple's third look for the lavish traditional wedding

The beautiful bride wore a sleeveless kente gown for the reception party after the customary marriage in the morning. The handsome gown rocked a three-piece outfit made with kente as he showed off his dance moves.

The bride's first reception dress

The wealthy Ghanaian bride Helena wore an ombre lace gown by Modabertha for her reception party. The cutout dress has special features including thigh-high, ruffles, and beautiful embellishments.

The dazzling bride's second reception dress

Ghanaian bride, Helena looked magnificent in a see-through gown showing off her smooth legs. The groom wore a shiny tailored-made suit and matching black trousers styled with white shirt.

The extravagant outdoor church decorations

