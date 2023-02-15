Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke looked stunning in a kente gown for her beautiful traditional wedding

The celebrity bride married her longtime partner Devon in January 2023 in a lavish private ceremony

The triple jumper and her husband Devon have a beautiful son together Eke Hill, who looks just like his gorgeous mother

Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Chike Eke made a beautiful bride as she walked down the aisle in a private ceremony.

The celebrity bride and former athlete looked magnificent as she recited her nuptials and professed her undying love for her longtime partner and greatest supporter, Devon, in Accra, Ghana.

Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke and Devon tie the knot in Ghana. source: @nadeekz

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke slays in a red glittering kente gown

Former Ghanaian athlete, Nadia Eke wore a sleeveless floor-sweeping kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The style goddess rocked her elegant hairstyle and bold makeup for the beautiful ceremony.

Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke and Devon look stunning together

The celebrity bride left us awestruck with her simple yet classy plain kente gown. The tall and handsome groom looked stylish in a colorful long-sleeve shirt styled with black trousers and a red bucket hat.

Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke and Devon look cute together

The celebrity couple, Nadia Eke and Devon looked dashing in their custom-made outfits for the reception party.

Nadia Eke wore a thigh-high shiny lace dress while the handsome groom looked dapper in a black outfit and black loafers.

Ghanaian Olympian and bride Nadia Eke shows off her dance moves

The happy and energetic bride looked classy in a black tassel dress and golden platform heels and she stepped on the dance floor to show off her moves.

Nadia Eke and the popular all-men catering company Menscookgh dance to Mr. Eazi's trending song in the video below.

Everything you need to know about Nadia Eke

In 2014, she finished tenth at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, won silver at the African Championships in Marrakech, and was seventh at the IAAF Continental Cup.

She also won bronze at the African Games in Brazzaville in 2015. In 2016, she became the African champion during the 2016 African Athletics Championship.

She qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women's triple jump event.

Source: YEN.com.gh