Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye's daughter has gone viral with her birthday photos on Instagram

The young style influencer Nana Akua Nhyria looked beautiful in ensembles for her stunning photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's beautiful daughter, Nana Akua Nhyria, is grandly celebrating her birthday.

The young fashion influencer wore two stylish dresses for her flamboyant birthday shoot, generating many comments.

Tracey Boakye and her daughter look sporty in beautiful ensembles. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Nhyria looked incredible in a pink three-quarter sleeve wrap dress and beaded collar for her birthday shoot.

Tracey Boakye's daughter rocked her natural afro hairstyle styled with a pink princess tiara while rocking mild makeup in the trending photos.

Check out the photos below;

Tracey Boakye's pretty daughter slays in white tulle dress

Tracey Boakye's daughter looked spectacular in a white sleeveless tulle dress and white sandals designed with white artificial flowers.

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a long braided hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Iambroquophifhancy stated:

Happy birthday

Mamadollars stated:

Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter

nana_ama_afrah stated:

Happy birthday Darling Nhyira

ofori_amponsah_jenifa stated:

We pray for good health and intelligence ❤

Salifaith stated:

Nhyria is sitting pretty like the queen she is ❤️happy blessed birthday angel, you will grow to make mummy, daddy and the entire universe proud ❤️

akua9953 stated:

Happy birthday Nhyira dear ,be great in the Lord

Giftydebrah stated:

Happy birthday to our gorgeous and adorable lady in the house. Enjoy your day Nhyira ❤️❤️❤️

quin_debbie_2 stated:

Happy birthday Nhyira ❤️❤️❤️

nibbles_by_amani stated:

Happy birthday to you small madam.God bless you❤️❤️❤️

joycelynyeboah.9216 stated:

More grace Akua

yerenkyim20 stated:

Epitome of Grace

freedom_george_kwayie stated:

Happy birthday to you my beautiful nephew. May good God bless you

Preciousoseituffour stated:

Pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh