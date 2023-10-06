Dr Ofori Sarpong's beautiful daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding outfits are elegant and unique

The gorgeous bride wore a custom-made stylish kente for the traditional wedding ceremony and a full beaded lace dress for the reception party

The talented lawyer looked radiant in a classy frontal hairstyle and well-styled curly hair to complete her bridal look

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her good-looking husband George are still trending with her record-setting traditional wedding in Ghana.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter slays in beautiful outfits for her traditional wedding. Photo credit: @ghyper

Source: Instagram

The East Legon Executive Men's Club members came out in their numbers to support Dr. Ofori Sarpong as his daughter, a lawyer, tied the knot on October 5, 2023, in a lovely ceremony.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter slays in a corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride and wealthy heir Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked simple and classy in a sleeveless structured kente gown designed by top fashion brand Pistis GH for the traditional wedding.

For the hairstyling, Multiple award-winning hairstylist Aninessa outdid herself with her frontal curly hairstyle to compliment her look.

Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter looks magnificent in a halterneck kente gown

With impressive dance moves, young Ghanaian couple Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George wowed the family and friends at their plush wedding.

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked ravishing in a beaded halterneck outfit styled with shiny drop earrings while jamming to King Promise's Terminator song in the trending video.

The handsome groom looked dapper in tailored-to-fit agbada and Mobutu hats while the bride's father and friends rocked white tee shirts and shorts.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's stunning reception dress and dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

princess_otiwaah_cartel stated:

Aw, the bride ‍♀ is so simple.....everything about her is beautiful, classy and simple

Mz_xorla stated:

See Sikafour in shorts, and Lacoste yaanom will be wearing a dades3n dress and aerobatics dress with shining and blinking shoes see how simple they look

Abynah_obolo stated:

Rich men don’t like backside and cheating o but the cobra guys, hmmm…..

Yaacookiee stated:

Money stops all nonsense! See the gentleness in dancing. makeup is mild, and the dress is simple! Sikampedede

Monagucciofficial stated:

❤️ the thing ankasa nu…rich people are very simple…! Everything they do depicts humility….! This is beautiful

adwoa_pokua_mucci stated:

The way Dr. Ofori Sarpong is clapping

