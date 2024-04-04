Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee always goes viral with her breathtaking African print dresses

The eloquent media personality loves to slay in expensive frontal hairstyles and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's viral photoshoot and designer shoes

TV3 presenter Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has collaborated with one of Ghana's top female fashion designers for her latest photoshoot.

Cookie Tee wore an exquisite corporate outfit with quality plain fabric blended perfectly with colourful African print fabric.

She looked fabulous in a three-quarter sleeve jacket, a v-shape with round white buttons and a flared skirt.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

The morning show co-host wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle and stylish earrings while modelling in designer high heels.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch and a beautiful bracelet to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Cookie Tee slays in a white puff-sleeved dress to church service

Brand influencer Cookie Tee looked elegant in a white corseted puff-sleeve dress and a princess-inspired hairstyle to church after donating to the needy on her birthday.

Check out the photos below;

TV3 presenter Chrystal Aryee has commented on Cookie Tee's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Chrystalkaryee stated:

Hello beauty

Domprehernestina stated:

Gorgeous

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

Hi cookie

lawrencia1345 stated:

You're beautiful ❤️

Msghiftie._ stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ gorgeously gorgeous

janegyimahamoako stated:

Beautiful ❤

Megaviron stated:

My loveee❤❤❤

ericaosei695 stated:

Wow Nice dress

lilymorkly11 stated:

What a Beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Laurenhautecouture stated:

A Gorgeous Vision @cookieteegh ❤❤❤❤❤

richy_reigns1 stated:

Boss lady

mrfox5596 stated:

Hello are you one of us? Wednesdays are always bright

msnayaa._achaa stated:

Eish...

Serwahprikels stated:

Love the outfit

opanin_yere stated:

A masterpiece from @laurenhautecouture needs no introduction.

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

This is Quintessential❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

diamond_jalarjue_ stated:

So beautiful ❤️

Cookie Tee Steals Show With Elegant African Print Styles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, who always turns her head with her African print outfits.

Cookie Tee embodies adaptability, confidence, and beauty as one of the top female presenters in Ghana.

The astute TV host has overcome all obstacles to become in high demand in the entertainment and fashion industries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh