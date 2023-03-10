Award-winning television and radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has left social media stunned with her latest Instagram video

The serial entrepreneur looked fabulous in a stylish dress that flaunted her curves as she showed her impressive modelling skills

The 40-year-old style influencer wore a gorgeous hairstyle, one of the many trendy looks seen so far in March 2023

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared a beautiful video of herself in a form-fitting dress.

The award-winning television personality wore an elegant dress showing off some skin. Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, wore a short black hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Ghanaian media personality Delay shows skin in elegant dresses. source: @delayghana

Source: UGC

Delay looked gorgeous in flawless and heavy makeup for this video shoot.

The popular broadcaster, who hosts a drivetime show on Wontumi FM, completed her look with green embellished pointed mules as she showed off her modelling skills.

Some social media users commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's post:

wesleykessegh

Please where are you walking to? I want to meet you halfway .

pillowsgh

A Nampa there’s no bones someone should kiss my comment

d.p_official01

Delay can make me beloved

amgalolomi

I like the back view

effo_nam1

My attitude mentor ❤️

amoako6704

Let the busy bodies continue to roam here and there, doing the insults business. Whiles delay too is seriously making progress to the top with her natural body. This backside is not from store o, from God.

kumiroartistry

Sugar spice selzy mama

fregabslippersandheel.gh

Is the walking for me chai Delay d333 you are tooo beautiful

andydostygh

Pressure saaaaa

princeamoako40

We all go Show back

mistameister

Delaaaaaaayyyyyyy

pharoah.monk

A body meant to be loved...

Watch Deloris Frimpong Manso's Instagram video below;

