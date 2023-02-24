Ghanaian Media Personality Delay Flaunts Curves In Shiny Long-Sleeve Gown
- Ghanaian media personality Delay never ceases to amaze her fans with her high fashion sense
- The successful businesswoman always dresses down stylish in elegant dresses styled with beautiful handbags
- Deloris Frimpong Manso has the habit of changing her hairstyle regularly to match her looks
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso knows how to steal attention with her gorgeous look.
The serial entrepreneur never disappoints with her bossy-lady looks as she interviews veterans, rising celebrities, social media influencers and individuals doing exceptionally well in various fields.
In her latest Instagram reel, Delay wore smoky hot in a glittering long-sleeve dress that flaunted her cleavage.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Delay looked lovely in her sleek makeup, curly hairstyle and gold jewellery pieces.
Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's exquisite look
mizsarahadu
Delay nie we know the behind is nice and real pls is ok observers are worried
manmit_ventures
BLACK PANTHER DELAY
ohemaa_ish
Oh yeah, delay sardine papaaaaa 3nam paa dop3 nim. Madam killer for the mouth I love you wati ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
peterkrossaighewi
Beauty with brain this is fire
julietatingamogra
Alla Delay nie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️no liposuction no implant ❤️❤️ see body
adwoavee57
Honam tali nipadua hobody no hyehy3 yie w) ataade3 no mu✌️. I just love you for no reason
tettey.innocent.31
Delay, Charlie I dey love rufff oooo❤️
akyepondis
Eiii you go kill us with vibes oo Delay ❤️❤️
iamkojo_la
You are every ingredient ooo...if portiphar’s wife was as beautiful as you are we might not have heard Joseph
nanayaaakwaboah
Nkurasefo) atanfo Delay
queen_ntim
Eiii Nkwakwa wansam sekan anaa
Watch Deloris Frimpong Manso's Instagram reel below
Deloris Frimpong Manso: How Ghana's Oprah Winfrey is Beating Slay Queens to The Fashion Game
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, hosting the Delay Show for over 15 years and never ceasing to astound her viewers and investors with brilliant episodes.
The media personality known as Delay is the epitome of perseverance, consistency, and hard work because her program is considered among the best in Ghana.
The boss lady maintains her dominance in the media sector while advancing the fashion sector with her stylish attire.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh