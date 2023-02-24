Ghanaian media personality Delay never ceases to amaze her fans with her high fashion sense

The successful businesswoman always dresses down stylish in elegant dresses styled with beautiful handbags

Deloris Frimpong Manso has the habit of changing her hairstyle regularly to match her looks

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso knows how to steal attention with her gorgeous look.

The serial entrepreneur never disappoints with her bossy-lady looks as she interviews veterans, rising celebrities, social media influencers and individuals doing exceptionally well in various fields.

Ghanaian media personality Delay shows skin in elegant dresses. source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram reel, Delay wore smoky hot in a glittering long-sleeve dress that flaunted her cleavage.

Delay looked lovely in her sleek makeup, curly hairstyle and gold jewellery pieces.

Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's exquisite look

mizsarahadu

Delay nie we know the behind is nice and real pls is ok observers are worried

manmit_ventures

BLACK PANTHER DELAY

ohemaa_ish

Oh yeah, delay sardine papaaaaa 3nam paa dop3 nim. Madam killer for the mouth I love you wati ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

peterkrossaighewi

Beauty with brain this is fire

julietatingamogra

Alla Delay nie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️no liposuction no implant ❤️❤️ see body

adwoavee57

Honam tali nipadua hobody no hyehy3 yie w) ataade3 no mu✌️. I just love you for no reason

tettey.innocent.31

Delay, Charlie I dey love rufff oooo❤️

akyepondis

Eiii you go kill us with vibes oo Delay ❤️❤️

iamkojo_la

You are every ingredient ooo...if portiphar’s wife was as beautiful as you are we might not have heard Joseph

nanayaaakwaboah

Nkurasefo) atanfo Delay

queen_ntim

Eiii Nkwakwa wansam sekan anaa

Watch Deloris Frimpong Manso's Instagram reel below

Deloris Frimpong Manso: How Ghana's Oprah Winfrey is Beating Slay Queens to The Fashion Game

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, hosting the Delay Show for over 15 years and never ceasing to astound her viewers and investors with brilliant episodes.

The media personality known as Delay is the epitome of perseverance, consistency, and hard work because her program is considered among the best in Ghana.

The boss lady maintains her dominance in the media sector while advancing the fashion sector with her stylish attire.

Source: YEN.com.gh