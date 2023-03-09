The hardworking chief executive officer of Kency Ovo has shared style tips on how to dress like a boss lady

Tracy Osei looked breathtaking in a stylish white shirt and perfect-fit trousers styled with elegant shoes

Kennedy Osei's gorgeous wife showed off her plush car as she wrote an inspiring message for all women on International women's day

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei joined hundred of female Ghanaian female celebrities who shared inspiring messages on social media as the world celebrated International Women's day on March 8, 2023.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei slay in elegant outfits.

Source: Instagram

As she stepped out, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and business mogul Kennedy Osei looked classy in a white shirt designed with gemstones on the collar and blue trousers.

The young mother-of-twins wore an alluring frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her Louis Vuitton bag.

Dr. Osei Kwame, Despite's daughter-in-law, shared the video on Instagram captioned;

Happy International Women’s Day to All Women. Dear woman, Be One of Many.

As women, no role is ever to minute or too extensive. Wherever we may be, we must strive to make a difference in the smallest possible way we can.

Do not strive to reach the top alone. Pull other women along. Only then, have we truly been impactful. Do not bring anyone down.

Speak life to others. Encourage and help when you can. As Mercedes Benz said in their ad to mark the day “Be One of Many”

Swipe left to watch Tracy Osei's Instagram reel

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's Instagram video

luvy_alby8

Have watch the video like this 1000 times. I tap into your bless aprilsveriown . .

lorretta.adjei

I really like your personality, very much humble and down to earth

nana__mante

Her royal prettiness ❤️

qboahemaa

My mentor I love you keke

akuaxerwaa

This woman is too foine! ABEGGGGG

charityamankwaahamankwaah

Looking very beautiful woman

iamsharongibson

Finest ❤️❤️❤️❤️! Love you darling

ernestina9590

Is the decency for me

yaauniquesa

Such a class of her own. I just admire you from afar. Stay blessed n winning always❤️

rajalee

Happy international women’s day, beautiful! Miss you! ❤️❤️❤️

