Adom FM presenter Tima Kumkum and her husband, Dominic Duodu, redefined wedding ensembles with their stylish looks

Celebrity wedding guests did not disappoint their followers with their stunning green outfits, flawless makeup and hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos circulating on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum and her second husband, Dominic Duodu, went viral with their star-studded wedding ceremony.

Roselyn Felli, Akua GMB, Dominic, Tima Kumkum, Christina Awuni and Auntie B rock elegant outfits. Photo credits: @timakumkum @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Top media personalities, actresses and dignitaries graced the lavish event that began with her classy traditional event ceremony in the Eastern Region on July 13, 2023.

Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu look adorable in green outfits

The celebrity bride Tima Kumkum recreated an Indian bridal look and the groom rocked a long-sleeve kaftan for their traditional wedding.

Tima Kumkum and Dominic Duodu turn heads with their custom-made wedding dresses

The Hitz FM presenter Tima Kumkum wore a white lace gown designed by Royal Couture for her white wedding.

The groom looked dashing in a white brocade blazer, white shirt and black trousers for the glorious event.

Auntie Bee and Christina Awuni slay in heavy makeup

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christina Awuni wore a black and gold dress and a bohemian curly hairstyle at the star-studded event.

Auntie Bee of Efie Wura television series fame looked ravishing in a green lace dress and matching fascinator to complete her look.

Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Aflago, Ophelia Nyantakyi and other female stars look classy in elegant dresses

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including actress Gloria Sarfo and Beverly Aflago, wore stunning dresses at the luxurious ceremony.

Gifty Anti and Kalybos rock green ensembles

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti dazzled in a green lace dress and a beautiful turban. She completed her look with a stylish hair accessory that matched her drop earrings.

Ghanaian comic actor Kalybos wore a white shirt, a perfect-fit green suit, and his signature hat.

Obaapa Christy performs at Tima Kumkum's wedding

Award-winning female gospel musician Obaapa Christy dressed stylishly in a colourful print outfit and charming frontal hairstyle as she performed at the celebrity wedding.

The melanin bride Tima Kumkum wore a red V-shaped dress and coloured hairstyle for the wedding reception.

Akua GMB, Roselyn Felli and Habiba Sinare

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli flaunted her cleavage in a beaded kente gown as she posed with Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, who stole the show with her floral print dress and fringe hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress and one of Tima Kumkum's bridesmaids, Habiba Sinare, wore a green ensemble for the white wedding.

Tracey Boakye and her husband looked effortlessly chic in green outfits

Ghanaian celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah stepped out in style for Tima Kumkum's wedding.

Tracey Boakye wore a floor-length tulle dress and black pointed stilettos while posing with her husband, who looked dapper in a green agbada.

Adom TV Host Weds Her 2nd Husband In White Deep-Plunge Lace Gown With Glittering Necklace Design

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tima Kumkum, an Adom TV presenter, who dazzled fashionistas with her white dress for her upcoming religious wedding on July 15, 2023.

The famous bride looked stunning in a white lace gown and beautiful makeup for her opulent wedding.

Some social media users have reacted to the popular wedding videos AJ Pounds shared on Instagram.

Ghanaian Bride With Dark Skin Goes Viral With Her White Gown And Short Hairstyle For Her Garden Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the trendy wedding attire worn by the Ghanaian couple Gideon Kojo Boakye and his stunning bride Lupita for their garden wedding.

For the multi-day event, the bride, a model and a style influencer, looked stunning in sparkling hand-beaded attires.

Several people on social media praised the bride's fashion designer for creating unique bridal ensembles for the outdoor occasion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh