A talented Ghanaian fashion designer has left social media awestruck with her birthday pictures

The curvy style influencer wore two uniquely designed floor-sweeping gowns for her birthday photoshoot

Nana Hemaa wore an expensive frontal hairstyle, and flawless makeup looks for her memorable photos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian female fashion designer Nana Hemaa dazzled in a stylish white dress to celebrate her birthday over the weekend.

The highly-rated fashion designer wrote a white oval-shaped neckline white lace dress. She used a see-through lace to design the cleavage section and a matching lace to create a beautiful pattern for the neckline.

Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Hemaa looks classy in these photos. Source: @nanahemaaofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Hemaa uniquely used glass embellishments in the shape of Christmas lights for the sleeves.

She completed her look with a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup for the birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Hemaa slays in a sleeveless gown

The curvy fashion designer wore a glittering lace gown with beautiful designs for the second photoshoot.

She maintained her hairstyle and wore beautiful earrings to match the charming plum lace dress.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Hemaa's birthday photos

fabric_lots_gh

Eissshshshshshhshh I knew it ooo… This is a full package .. The super glorious year is here again oooooo ❤️❤️

_divacleopatra_

Happy birthday in advance beautiful

amma.a.yeboahkankam

Looking stunning as always sis

nanayaa.gyasi.1

Madam u can't come and kill me ooo

beyond_de_style_fabriques

Blessed birthday nana ❤️wishing u all the best in life

prikelshairltd

Don’t be slaying alone naw

pinklipsymakooji

Chai this outfit is giving❤️

vanilalee

This is a very very beautiful dress nana

am_nanamah

OmG This is so beautiful

Meet The Young Fashion Designer Who Styles Nana Akua Addo, Berla Mundi & 10 Other Style Influencers In Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about young Ghanaian male designer Ezekiel Yartel who received recognition at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards as the designer of the year.

Many of Ghana's top female fashion icons have collaborated with Ezekiel, a specialist in custom-made female outfits.

Yartel Gh has established itself as a leading custom-made and fitted wedding attire provider.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh