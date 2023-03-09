Ghanaian Designer With Voluptuous Figure Looks Magnificient In White Ravishing Gown With Glass Sleeves
- A talented Ghanaian fashion designer has left social media awestruck with her birthday pictures
- The curvy style influencer wore two uniquely designed floor-sweeping gowns for her birthday photoshoot
- Nana Hemaa wore an expensive frontal hairstyle, and flawless makeup looks for her memorable photos
Ghanaian female fashion designer Nana Hemaa dazzled in a stylish white dress to celebrate her birthday over the weekend.
The highly-rated fashion designer wrote a white oval-shaped neckline white lace dress. She used a see-through lace to design the cleavage section and a matching lace to create a beautiful pattern for the neckline.
Nana Hemaa uniquely used glass embellishments in the shape of Christmas lights for the sleeves.
She completed her look with a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup for the birthday photoshoot.
Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Hemaa slays in a sleeveless gown
The curvy fashion designer wore a glittering lace gown with beautiful designs for the second photoshoot.
She maintained her hairstyle and wore beautiful earrings to match the charming plum lace dress.
Some social media users have commented on Nana Hemaa's birthday photos
fabric_lots_gh
Eissshshshshshhshh I knew it ooo… This is a full package .. The super glorious year is here again oooooo ❤️❤️
_divacleopatra_
Happy birthday in advance beautiful
amma.a.yeboahkankam
Looking stunning as always sis
nanayaa.gyasi.1
Madam u can't come and kill me ooo
beyond_de_style_fabriques
Blessed birthday nana ❤️wishing u all the best in life
prikelshairltd
Don’t be slaying alone naw
pinklipsymakooji
Chai this outfit is giving❤️
vanilalee
This is a very very beautiful dress nana
am_nanamah
OmG This is so beautiful
