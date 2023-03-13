Singer Tems was among the top superstars who attended the 2023 Academy Awards, and she showed up in grand style

The Wait For Me crooner rocked a cloud-like Lever Couture SS23 outfit to the event, and it has since stirred mixed reactions online

Netizens came after Tems for the outfit that seemingly blocked the view of top Hollywood stars seated behind her at the award show

Nigerian singer Tems once again made the country proud as she attended the Oscar Awards ceremony over the weekend.

Tems showed up at the prestigious award ceremony rocking a cloud-like Lever Couture SS23 outfit that caught the attention of many.

Tems' outfit to the Oscars event blocked the view of those behind her. Photo: @bluepprintafric247

However, even though the Golden Globe-nominated musician appeared gracious in her outfit, some critics couldn’t help but express their strong reservations.

Twitter user, @jareetbellini, faulted the outfit with a huge headpiece which appeared to have blocked the view of other top Hollywood guests seated behind the Nigerian singer.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud”, he tweeted.

Nigerians react to Tems' outfit

ibrahim.odebiyi.7 said:

"Something wey them supposed drag comot for her head why she go dey use gele block view."

iamkiingsley said:

"Honestly if na me i go feel embarrassed knowing say na only me dress like that."

michaelt2626 said:

"She needs to fire her designer. This is a red carpet dress, feel sorry for her."

oluwa_pelumi1 said:

"All off una dey ment!!!! If na Nicky or Cardi or Kim or Beyonce wear ham una go hail them.. But a Nigerian wore it una dey yan nonsense..."

josephjaiyeoba said:

"She looks great, however, she should have just use that for the red carpet and remove that upper part during the show."

thespicy_jollof said:

"Tems looked EXQUISITE! Please the love was WAY more than the hate!!! I only wish the cloud could come down! That’s it. Other than that she killed this look ."

okeke__kingsley said:

"There is always a big screen for everybody to see what’s happening on stage."

Tems wins her first Grammy award as Burna Boy loses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for Nigerian singer Tems as she smiled home with her very first Grammy award.

The music powerhouse snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You.

Unfortunately, colleague Burna Boy, who was nominated in two different Grammy categories, lost out to others.

