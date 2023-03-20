Global site navigation

“I Bought It For GHc 37,621”: Woman Narrates How Her Land Is Now GHc 230,000, Nigerians React to Video
by  Aba Afful David Otu-Aboagye
  • A young man shared a video of a woman who said she invested GHc 37,621 into a piece of land 15 years ago; it is now worth GHc 230,000
  • Voices in the video's background were amazed by what the woman said as she added that she still had the purchase receipt as proof
  • Many people who reacted to the video said the value of N1.5m over a decade ago was more compared to the present time

A young man (@festussamuel068) shared a video of a woman who said she bought a piece of land for N1.5m 15 years ago.

To show that she was not lying, the woman said she still had the receipt for the purchase. After over a decade, the same land is now valued at GHc230,000.

Investing in land in Nigeria/Great profits in real estate.
The woman said that the land was undeveloped when she bought it. Photo source: @festussamuel068
Investing in land pays off

The woman said it was even farmland she bought then, as she had to put in efforts to clear it by herself.

Many people who reacted to the video said the woman made a wise decision many years ago with the land investment.

The video had the caption:

"The best investment is land."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 150 comments with more than 21,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user 2997 said:

"15 years ago 1.5m. Na rich woman nothing you wan tell me."

IfeanyiObosi said:

"11 years ago, 1.5 million was 11 thousand dollars, now 1.5 million is only $1.987. See how our money has been devalued. Vote wisely."

Ezekiel Ovey Embugushiki said:
"My boss bought land 6,000 naira as 30yrs ago but now the land is 55 million but he's not selling. Was telling me about land investment to follow up."

Marksman said:

"My mom bought a piece of land in Kano about 20years ago for N40k, she sold it 1m recently...."

official_kaycee3 said:

"My dad bought a land. For 250 thousand when he was 30years Old and now he is 59 and the land is selling for 25m."

Man builds a house for his mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a man shared a video of the house he built for his mother and people were congratulating him.

The young man said only his mother is worth such a big blessing as he showed the painted building. Among the many TikTokers who celebrated him in the comment section was someone who commended the project's roof.

Source: Legit.ng

