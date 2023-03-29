A Nigerian lady who said she could never go into marriage with a person earning a GHc1,800 salary has stirred mixed reactions

The lady had a bitter facial expression that showed such money was below her when she was asked to give reasons for the decision

Nigerians who reacted to her video said she was overreaching as many men were not earning up to that when they got married

A beautiful Nigerian lady revealed the class of a salaried worker she could never marry in a vox pop video organised by @kikiotolu.

The lady said she could not consider a man earning GHc1,800 every month. She added that the money was too small to keep the relationship going.

People said that she was not being realistic. Photo source: @kikiotolu

GHc1,800 salary too small for marriage

Citing her reason to show she understands the reality of the GHc1,800 salary, the lady stated that she earns the same thing.

The way she said an emphatic "NO" to the question, "Can you marry a man who earns GHc1,800 monthly?" stirred massive reactions in the video's comment section.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 2000 comments and more than 18,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@user3114430493435 said:

"Even my husband earns N45k and we still have God blessings."

@gabrielujah5 said:

"I was earning 40k when I got married but am earning over 350k today."

@Ebirim Uche Prince-bernard said:

"If I earn 70k a month I won't marry."

@TELEGRAM said:

"Am a guy I can’t marry a girl that earn 70k."

@Edweirdo said:

"Why would he want to marry with just 70k salary in this country? Nawaooooo!!!"

@ennyhorla4 said:

"Ole see mouth na 1m you for find na them Dey end up with a man who earn 20k per month."

@user samueljames said:

"U go see husband well well."

@user4112698662145 said:

"That means we that's earning 10k per month this marriage is not for me ooo araaagala marriage ooo God have mercy."

@Michael4god said:

"70k+70k is 140k you still say it's too small na to use you do ritual be the thing."

Nigerian lady says she is ready for marriage yet unemployed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that A 25-year-old Nigerian lady who is unemployed but ready for marriage said she does not mind a man with AS genotype.

The graduate added that since she is very dark in complexion, she would want a husband whose skin colour is fair Many men on social media found the lady's sense of humour in the way she described her spec quite attractive.

