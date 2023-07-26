Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in stunning gym wear for a live workout session on Onua Showtime

The voluptuous media personality wore a black hoodie and white skintight leggings for the insightful session

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's impressive performance

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous in beautiful outfits while hosting a female dance group on the Onua Showtime program.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @onuashowtime

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in a yellow floral print corseted dress and a simple blunt-cut hairstyle for the show's first segment.

The versatile female style icon styled the ruched thigh-high dress with star-shaped earrings and fashionable rings while modelling in black block heels.

Nana Ama McBrown looks classy in a trendy sportswear

The 45-year-old screen goddess looked elegant in a black hoodie gym wear and white leggings by Beautiful Beneath, a lingerie and sportswear shop, for the workout session of the show. Nana Ama McBrown completed her look with a black cap and sneakers.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the chief executive officer of Beautiful Beneath, Madame Juliet Gyamfi, spoke about the importance of working out.

Your health is your wealth. I am very happy to see Nana Ama McBrown is encouraging her fans worldwide to work out and stay healthy on her big platform, Onua TV.

Wearing the right gym outfits and sneakers is very important to improve performance. Women must wear the right sports bra to prevent back pain and discomfort during their workout routine.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dokuernest_ stated:

This show is on a different level

bhurny_dictah stated:

I enjoyed the show today..it was lit

divyntheo28 stated:

I am happy with the program today❤️ well done, Nana

beckymensah4 stated:

I just love nana ama

effe_lois_services stated:

Wow ❤️❤️❤️

marian_hal2 stated:

I can’t stop watching

Nancy. Appiah.7967 stated:

Lovely show time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

dadzie.Melissa stated:

Wow

officialjill50 stated:

McBrown is a good dancer I love her

josephine_ohene_asante_ stated:

Awwwww l love this show ❤️

tina.Cudjoe.5 stated:

Empress with the swag❤️

sammy_highcourt stated:

Ala Coah Alfred

Watch Nana Ama McBrown's workout video below:

