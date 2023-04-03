Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah is one of the most handsome male celebrities who invests in his looks

The fashionista occasionally modelled for famous and rising fashion designers during fashion events in Ghana

Harold Amenyah and his longtime partner Irene Owusu walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and celebrity model Harold Amenyah is our man crush Monday. The style influencer emerged as the winner at Africa Choice Awards- Male TV Star held recently in Lagos.

Harold beat the likes of Maps Maponyane (South Africa), Cross Okonkwo (Nigeria), Karim Fahmy (Egypt), Luis Munana ( Namibia), Saga Adeolu (Nigeria), and Nay Maps (South Africa) to win the Male TV Star Award.

Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene look stunning together. Source: @haroldamenyah

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looks dapper in a two-piece outfit

The newly married Ghanaian actor looked classy in a round-neck cotton top and trousers. Harold Amenyah wore brown leather sneakers to complete his look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah shows skin in a long blazer

The famed actor and his wife Irene looked adorable together as they stepped out for the premiere of Black Panther 2 in Accra, Ghana. Harold Amenyah wore a long blazer styled with black trousers and black boots.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah slays in a custom-made outfit by Elikem The Tailor.

The style influencer stepped out stylishly in a tailor-made outfit by celebrity fashion designer, Elikem The Tailor. He wore white sneakers and a black side bag to complete his classy look.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah rocks a two-piece kaftan

The celebrity fashion model rocked a two-piece outfit and elegant sunglasses. The sneakers lover inspired his followers with his white sneakers and hat.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah steals the spotlight at a red-carpet event

Harold Amenyah ruled the Nigerian fashion industry with his traditional wear at a red carpet-event. He wore a stylish Mobotu hat and black shoes.

Ghanaian Actor Harold Amenyah And His Beautiful Wife Irene Look Stunning Together In White Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Harold Amenyah, a Ghanaian actor and his wife Irene who are more famous now due to their stunning wedding videos.

Irene, the gorgeous bride, had a charming haircut and wore a corseted kente dress to the traditional wedding.

Nkonkonsa, a well-known Ghanaian blogger who turned 40 in March 2023, has released another lovely video of the couple wearing all white.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh