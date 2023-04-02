Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his sweetheart slayed in beautiful kente for their traditional wedding on Saturday, April 1

In videos of the exquisite wedding, the movie star and his better half were dressed in matching colourful kente

However, the footage of the pair passionately kissing in front of guests sparked strong reactions

Ghanaian actor and model Harold Amenyah and his sweetheart donned beautiful kente when they tied the knot in a simple but elegant traditional wedding on Saturday, April 1.

The 33-year-old movie star and his longtime beloved, Irene Owusu, exchanged vows in the presence of family and guests at a private event in Peduase in Ghana's Eastern Region.

Stars at Amenyah's wedding

Amenyah, known for his role in the telecommunications network Tigo's Drop That Yam commercial, wore vibrant kente cloth matching the bride's splendid outfit at their ceremony, where they passionately kissed.

Harold Amenyah and his wife slay in kente for their traditional wedding. Photo credit: eddy_acquah/@modap (Twitter).

Source: Instagram

The couple's ceremony witnessed the presence of personalities such as Caroline Sampson and Kojo Soboh.

Amenyah, whose breakthrough in acting came with his role in the Xoxo Series from 2012-2014, and his wife's videos gathered reactions.

Watch videos from the beautiful event below:

YEN.com.gh compiled comments under the video of Amenyah and his wife kissing.

Reactions to video of Amenyah and his wife

Adelegh4real:

Congratulations Harold, may God bless your home ❤️

Littlesarfo commented:

His years of acting is really paying up. Man yi we ano correct correct

C.donker said:

Grandma ni view nu y3 crazy!

Amadough commented:

What a beauty. Lovely couple.

